Cloudborne Cranes is a 3-star Bracelet that can be obtained for free in Infinity Nikki 1.2. Crafting the Cloudborne Cranes clothing piece is one of the tasks you'll undertake on Day 2 of the Strings of Time event in the New Bloom Festival. Completing this task will reward you with 100 Melodic Harmony. Once you have accumulated sufficient Melodic Harmony from completing all tasks in the event, you will be able to obtain the free 4-Star Ability Outfit Endless Longing.
This article provides a guide on how to craft the clothing piece "Cloudborne Cranes" in Infinity Nikki.
How to craft the clothing piece Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki
To craft Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki, you will need to complete a few prerequisite tasks. Firstly, you need to take on and complete the "Listening to Echoes of the Past" main quest in the New Bloom Festival.
Once that's done, the next quest you will need to complete is "Sailing Through Lens," which can be found in the New Bloom Chronicles section of the New Bloom Reunion event.
You'll then be able to start playing the "Kindled Inspiration: New Bloom's Outfit" quest, which will provide you with the sketch for the Cloudborne Cranes clothing piece.
Follow the steps below to complete the quest, obtain the Cloudborne Cranes sketch, and craft it:
Step 1: Start playing the "Kindled Inspiration: New Bloom's Outfit" quest
This quest can be found in the Fun Encounters section of the New Bloom Reunion event. You can track it directly from there.
Step 2: Talk to Yayin to start the quest
Talk to the NPC Yayin aboard the White Jade ship to begin the quest. You will have already met Yayin during the "Sailing Through Lens" quest. This time, she will ask you for inspiration to make a paper crane-themed charm.
Step 3: Put on the appropriate accessory and speak to Yayin again
Since Yayin will ask you to wear a "paper crane-themed accessory", you can wear either of these:
- 'Paired Flight' earrings
- 'Star of Wishes' neckwear
After putting either accessory on, speak with Yayin again.
Step 4: Obtain the Cloudborne Cranes bracelet sketch
After finishing the "Kindled Inspiration: New Bloom's Outfit" quest, you will get the Cloudborne Cranes bracelet sketch as a reward (along with Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, and Bling).
Step 5: Craft the Cloudborne Cranes bracelet
After having obtained the Cloudborne Cranes sketch, open the Sketches menu to craft the bracelet. You will need the following items to craft it:
- 10 Sizzpollen
- 10 Blastpollen
- 50 Threads of Purity
Sizzpollen is available in various locations across Miraland, while Blastpollen can be found in Firework Isles. Once you have all the necessary items, craft the Cloudborne Cranes bracelet.
With the bracelet crafter, the Day 2 task "Craft the clothing piece Cloudborne Cranes" for the Strings of Time event will be complete.
