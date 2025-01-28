Infinity Nikki: How to watch out for things on the ground and activate 20 Ground Firecrackers

Watching out for things on the ground and activating 20 Ground Firecrackers is one of the Day 5 event tasks for the Strings of Time event in Infinity Nikki 1.2. You can participate in the Strings of Time and complete daily tasks in order to accumulate Melodic Harmony. Once sufficient Melodic Harmony has been collected, the free 4-Star outfit Endless Longing (and its evolution) can be claimed.

This article provides details on how to complete the "Watch out for things on the ground and activate 20 Ground Firecrackers" task in the Strings of Time event.

How to watch out for things on the ground and activate 20 Ground Firecrackers in Infinity Nikki

Ground Firecrackers in Infinity Nikki can be found in Florawish. To complete this task, all you need to do is step on 20 Ground Firecrackers and make them pop. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Reach the location of the Ground Firecrackers

Ground Firecrackers can be found in Florawish (Image via Infold Games)

Ground Firecrackers are located south of the Great Wishtree Square in Florawish. You can track their location by navigating to the New Bloom Festival event page and selecting the Highlights tab. To get to their location, teleport to Florawish Lane Warp Spire and head east. The location of the Ground Firecrackers will also be prominently marked on the map.

Step 2: Step on 20 Ground Firecrackers and activate them

Once you spot the Ground Firecrackers, you will need to step on 20 of them and get them to explode. You can take your time doing this; since there is no time limit within which you need to activate the Ground Firecrackers, you can pop all 20 of them at your own pace.

You will be able to step on all 20 Ground Firecrackers consecutively as they are all placed very close to each other, along the same path. Keep stepping on them till all of them finish exploding. Once you're done, the task "Watch out for things on the ground and activate 20 Ground Firecrackers in Infinity Nikki" in the Strings of Time event will be complete.

