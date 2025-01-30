Setting off "Portable Firework: Surprise" 30 times is one of the Day 7 tasks of the Strings of Time event. The Strings of Time event is part of the New Bloom Festival in Infinity Nikki, and completing tasks in this event will reward you with the free 4-Star outfit Endless Longing. Tasks in this event are divided over several days, with five tasks being unlocked daily.

This article explains how to complete the Day 7 task "set off Portable Firework: Surprise 30 times" in the Strings of Time event in Infinity Nikki.

How to set off "Portable Firework: Surprise" 30 times in Infinity Nikki

Portable Fireworks: Surprise in Infinity Nikki (Image via Infold Games)

Portable Firework: Surprise is an item in Infinity Nikki that can be used to launch Fireworks anywhere you want. Its usage is not restricted to Firework Isles, with being able to set them off anywhere in Miraland.

Trending

However, these Portable Fireworks will need to be first purchased from a shop in Firework Isles, which is why it is mandatory to unlock the Firework Isles region (by playing the Exclusive Quests) before attempting to complete this task.

Follow these steps to set off Portable Firework: Surprise 30 times and complete the task in the Strings of Time event:

Step 1: Head to Firework Isles and purchase the Portable Fireworks

Location of Alma's shop on Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

Start by teleporting to the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire in Firework Isles. From here, head straight into the tent in front. You will find an NPC named Alma behind a counter.

Purchase 30 "Portable Firework: Surprise" items (Image via Infold Games)

Talk to her and click on the "Purchase the Portable Firework" option. Purchase 30 "Portable Firework: Surprise" items.

Step 2: Equip the Portable Firework: Surprise

Open your backpack and Equip the Portable Fireworks: Surprise (Image via Infold Games)

After having purchased the Portable Fireworks, open your Backpack (inventory), and navigate to the Backpack: Creative Items section. Here you will find the Portable Firework: Surprise that you have just purchased. Click on "Equip" and equip them in one of the slots.

Step 3: Place the Portable Fireworks and set them off

Place the Portable Fireworks on the ground (use the Z key on PC). You will need to place them in batches of five, as more than five decorations cannot be placed on the ground at the same time. Once they have all been placed, click and hold the "Set Off All" button in order to set off all five Fireworks at once. Keep repeating this till you finish setting off all 30 of the Portable Firework: Surprise.

Once all 30 Portable Fireworks have been lit, the task "set off Portable Firework: Surprise 30 times" in the Strings of Time event will be complete.

Also read: How to use Dews of Firework in Infinity Nikki

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.