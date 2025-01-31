Infinity Nikki Observation: The White Jade quest guide

Observation: The White Jade is a limited-time Random quest in Infinity Nikki 1.2, available only during the New Bloom Festival, which runs until February 25, 2025 (the end of the current patch). In this quest, players must solve another of Professor Aventura's questions. Like his other quests, it is brief, requiring only a correct answer to complete.
Read on to find out the location of the Observation: The White Jade limited-time quest, along with information regarding the correct answer to Professor Aventura's question.
Observation: The White Jade quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki
Observation: The White Jade quest location
The Observation: The White Jade quest is located near the White Jade docking site in Florawish, right in front of the White Jade ship. To get here, teleport to the Florawish Lane Warp Spire and head southeast until you arrive at the ship.
Once at this location, you will find Professor Aventura, and the Observation: The White Jade quest will automatically be triggered.
Observation: The White Jade quest correct answer
To begin the quest, walk up to Professor Aventura and interact with him. When he talks about beginning the quiz, pick the "Bring it on" option. The professor will then pose the following question, to which the correct answer is also mentioned below:
- Q: What is the emblem of the White Jade?
- A: A Pipa
While answering this question, you will also be able to spot the emblem of the White Jade ship (present on its sail) in the background. Once you select the correct answer, Aventura will bid farewell, marking the completion of the Observation: The White Jade quest.
Observation: The White Jade quest rewards
The following are the rewards that you will get by completing the Observation: The White Jade quest in Infinity Nikki:
- Diamond x30
- Thread of Purity x150
- Shining Particles x 30
