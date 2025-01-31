How to get Grudging Cloth in Infinity Nikki

Grudging Cloth is a new item introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.2.This material is dropped by an enemy known as the Grudge Bag, who can only be found in the Firework Isles. It is used in crafting in-game items, such as the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness.

The Grudge Bag enemy is located deep inside a cavern in Firework Isles, and can be defeated once daily. Once been, it drops the Grudging Cloth. This article provides information regarding the location of the Grudge Bag in Infinity Nikki, as well as how to defeat it to get Grudging Cloth.

Infinity Nikki: How to get Grudging Cloth

Location of Grudge Bag

Location of the Grudge Bag in Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

As mentioned, the Grudge Bag can only be found in one particular location on Firework Isles — the Songbreeze Cavern located in Songbreeze Highland.

To get here, teleport to the Fireworks Peak Warp Spire. From here, face south and jump straight down till you reach the cavern's entrance. The Grudge Bag is located deep inside this area.

How to defeat the Grudge Bag and obtain Grudging Cloth

Follow these steps to obtain Grudging Cloth in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Defeat the Esselings at the entrance

Defeat the Esselings at the entrance (Image via Infold Games)

Once you enter the cavern, you will first come face to face with some Esselings. Defeat them all.

Step 2: Head further inside the cavern

From the previous location, turn around and use the rocks to jump upwards. The path you need to take will be marked by the Blings (which you can collect).

Step 3: Keep defeating the Esselings and move forward

Once you reach the next area, you will find more Esselings. Keep defeating them to move further inwards.

Step 4: Defeat the Grudge Bag

Once you reach the innermost part of the cavern, you will find the Grudge Bag in the middle of the arena. In order to defeat it, wait until it opens its mouth and exposes its core (which looks like a bright purple orb). Once the Grudge Bag's core is exposed, use your attacks to hit it. You will need to repeat this process thrice to take down the enemy.

Once it has been defeated, it will drop Grudging Cloth as a material, which will be automatically added to your inventory.

