Infinity Nikki: Sky Monarch locations and how to ride

Sky Monarch is a giant bird in Infinity Nikki that players can ride, similar to how you can fly alongside the legendary Astral Swan. Taking a ride on its wings offers the most picturesque views of Miraland that would be impossible to find while on the ground. The Sky Monarch can be found in eight locations across Miraland, with the latest addition being in Firework Isles.

This article provides information on all the locations where you can find the Sky Monarch, as well as how you can ride this majestic giant bird in Infinity Nikki.

Sky Monarch locations in Infinity Nikki

Location #1

Sky Monarch location #1 (Image via Infold Games)

The first location where you can find the Sky Monarch is right in Florawish. Teleport to the Wish Pass Office Warp Spire, and head southeast till you reach the location marked on the map.

Location #2

Sky Monarch location #2 (Image via Infold Games)

The second location of the Sky Monarch is in Stoneville. To get here, teleport to the Lavenfringe Fields Warp Spire and head northeast. Use the big bouncy leaves to jump high and reach the location marked on the map.

Location #3

Sky Monarch location #3 (Image via Infold Games)

This Sky Monarch is located between Stoneville and Breezy Meadow. To get here, teleport to the Meadow Activity Support Center in Breezy Meadow. Next, head northwest till you reach the location of the Sky Monarch, as marked on the map.

Location #4

Sky Monarch location #4 (Image via Infold Games)

Teleport to the Stoneville Entrance Warp Spire and head southeast till you come across a few raised rocks. The nest of the Sky Monarch is located atop one of these rocks.

Location #5

Sky Monarch location #5 (Image via Infold Games)

Teleport to the Relic Hill Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. Turn southeast and keep walking till you reach the river. Cross the river to reach the Sky Monarch's nest on the other side.

Location #6

Sky Monarch location #6 (Image via Infold Games)

Teleport to the Lakeside Hill Lane Warp Spire in Breezy Meadow. From here, head southwest and you will find the Sky Monarch a short distance away.

Location #7

Sky Monarch location #7 (Image via Infold Games)

First teleport to the Heartcraft Kingdom outpost. Head northeast from here, till you find the Sky Monarch's nest at the very edge of the map.

Location #8

Sky Monarch location #8 (Image via Infold Games)

To get here, first teleport to the Fireworks Peak Warp Spire. From there, make your way down, facing northeast, till you reach the location marked on the map. You will find the Sky Monarch here on top of a cliff.

How to ride the Sky Monarch in Infinity Nikki

You will need to groom the Sky Monacrh first before you can ride it (Image via Infold Games)

In order to ride the Sky Monarch, you will first need to groom it using your Animal Grooming Outfit. If you reach the Sky Monarch's location and find its nest empty, wait for it to return. Once it has settled down in its nest, approach it stealthily and groom it.

After you have groomed the Sky Monarch, you will now see an option prompting you to "Leap" onto its back. Press the button and you will automatically leap onto the Sky Monarch's back, following which it will take flight. You can ride it for as long as you want this way. However, do be careful not to move around too much as you might fall off its back.

