Infinity Nikki Panda Encounter: Knowledge Quiz guide

Completing the "Panda Encounter: Knowledge Quiz" is the seventh task in the Cozy Caretakers: Protect the Pandas event in Infinity Nikki 1.5. This event consists of a total of seven tasks that players must complete to earn rewards, such as the Puffy Panda outfit, Dark Circles makeup, and Momo's Panda Cloak. Answering a quiz created by the panda Baobao is the seventh and last task for this event.
This article provides a guide on all the correct answers for the Panda Encounter: Knowledge Quiz in Infinity Nikki.
Panda Encounter: Knowledge Quiz answers in Infinity Nikki
As stated above, players must answer a quiz created by the panda Baobao (who is currently visiting Florawish) for the seventh task in the Cozy Caretakers: Protect the Pandas event in Infinity Nikki. This quiz consists of three questions, and you must answer them correctly in order to complete the task and obtain its rewards.
Baobao can be found east of the Florawish Lane Warp Spire in Florawish, and interacting with him will begin the random quest "Panda Encounter: Knowledge Quiz". After a brief foreword, Baobao will present three questions to Nikki, all of which must be answered correctly. These questions revolve around general knowledge about Giant Pandas.
The following are the questions and answers for the trivia quiz created by Baobao:
Question #1
- Q: Why do Giant Pandas have dark circles?
- A: To protect their eyes.
Question #2
- Q: How many fingers do Giant Pandas have?
- A: Five plus one.
Question #3
- Q: How big is a newborn Giant Panda?
- A: About the size of a palm.
Keep in mind that if you accidentally answer a question wrong, you will have to begin the quiz all over again till you correctly answer all three questions consecutively.
Once the quiz is over, Baobao will give you a little explanation regarding all three topics, intending to expand your knowledge about Giant Pandas. Once the conversation is over, the Panda Encounter: Knowledge Quiz quest will end, and the seventh task in the Cozy Caretakers: Protect the Pandas event will also be marked as complete.
Panda Encounter: Knowledge Quiz quest and task rewards
Completing the Panda Encounter: Knowledge Quiz quest will provide you with the following rewards:
- 30 Diamonds
- 100 Threads of Purity
- 30,000 Bling
Additionally, you will also get these rewards for completing the seventh task in the Cozy Caretakers: Protect the Pandas event:
- 40 Diamonds
- 5 Radiant Prisms
- 20 Luminous Prisms
- 20 Rainbow Prisms
- 50 Shining Particles
