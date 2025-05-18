Infinity Nikki 1.6 update gets delayed, new release date announced

The ongoing Infinity Nikki 1.5 update has been riddled with bugs and technical issues, disappointing a majority of the playerbase. The game's developers previously issued an apology, claiming responsibility for players' subpar experience, and gave out 30 free pulls as compensation for the various in-game issues. As a result, update 1.6 has been postponed to June 12, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7), while Infold Games looks to provide a fix.
The numerous bugs, which include crashes, freezes, and all kinds of glitches, have continued to persist, leaving the community with no option but to raise service requests with the developers, requesting them to fix the issues.
In response, Infold Games has issued yet another announcement, apologizing for the ongoing errors. It has stated that it will be extending the ongoing patch (version 1.5) to resolve all current technical glitches that have impacted players' gameplay.
This article explores the recent announcement by the developers, including the new release date for the upcoming Infinity Nikki 1.6 update.
Infinity Nikki 1.6 update pushed back as developers work on debugging the game
As announced by the developers, the launch date for the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update has been delayed – the update will now be released on June 12, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7). The previous launch date for version 1.6 was June 4, 2025, which means this current patch will now last an additional eight days.
The following events/store items will also be extended till June 12, 2025:
- All Bubble Season events, including Chase the Bubbles, Floating Bubbles, Rainbow Album, Adventure Together, Rainbow and Pattern, and Where are the Gifties?
- Shake Up Bubble Jar! top-up event
- Pear Pal Clothing Store
- Heartfelt Gifts
- Bubble Market items
- Limited-time items in Starlit Shop
- Serenity Resonance and Prismatic Plenitude Packs in the Featured Store
Additionally, the ongoing Mira Crown challenge, which was supposed to end on May 31, 2025, will be extended to June 12, 2025.
Compensation for ongoing issues and Infinity Nikki 1.6 update delay
As compensation for the technical issues affecting the playerbase's gaming experience, as well as for the schedule changes for Infinity Nikki 1.6, the developers will be handing out the following rewards:
- 960 Diamonds
- 8 Energy Crystals
- 360 Starlit Crystals
Diamonds and Energy Crystals will be sent to players' mailboxes over the course of seven days (starting from June 5, 2025), with 120 Diamonds and 1 Energy Crystal being sent each day.
