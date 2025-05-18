Infinity Nikki 1.6 update gets delayed, new release date announced

The ongoing Infinity Nikki 1.5 update has been riddled with bugs and technical issues, disappointing a majority of the playerbase. The game's developers previously issued an apology, claiming responsibility for players' subpar experience, and gave out 30 free pulls as compensation for the various in-game issues. As a result, update 1.6 has been postponed to June 12, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7), while Infold Games looks to provide a fix.

Ad

The numerous bugs, which include crashes, freezes, and all kinds of glitches, have continued to persist, leaving the community with no option but to raise service requests with the developers, requesting them to fix the issues.

In response, Infold Games has issued yet another announcement, apologizing for the ongoing errors. It has stated that it will be extending the ongoing patch (version 1.5) to resolve all current technical glitches that have impacted players' gameplay.

Ad

Trending

This article explores the recent announcement by the developers, including the new release date for the upcoming Infinity Nikki 1.6 update.

Infinity Nikki 1.6 update pushed back as developers work on debugging the game

Expand Tweet

Ad

As announced by the developers, the launch date for the Infinity Nikki 1.6 update has been delayed – the update will now be released on June 12, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7). The previous launch date for version 1.6 was June 4, 2025, which means this current patch will now last an additional eight days.

The following events/store items will also be extended till June 12, 2025:

All Bubble Season events, including Chase the Bubbles, Floating Bubbles, Rainbow Album, Adventure Together, Rainbow and Pattern, and Where are the Gifties?

Shake Up Bubble Jar! top-up event

Pear Pal Clothing Store

Heartfelt Gifts

Bubble Market items

Limited-time items in Starlit Shop

Serenity Resonance and Prismatic Plenitude Packs in the Featured Store

Ad

Additionally, the ongoing Mira Crown challenge, which was supposed to end on May 31, 2025, will be extended to June 12, 2025.

Also read: Locations of all the Gifties in Infinity Nikki

Compensation for ongoing issues and Infinity Nikki 1.6 update delay

Players will be compensated for the bugs and update release delay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

As compensation for the technical issues affecting the playerbase's gaming experience, as well as for the schedule changes for Infinity Nikki 1.6, the developers will be handing out the following rewards:

Ad

960 Diamonds

8 Energy Crystals

360 Starlit Crystals

Diamonds and Energy Crystals will be sent to players' mailboxes over the course of seven days (starting from June 5, 2025), with 120 Diamonds and 1 Energy Crystal being sent each day.

Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.