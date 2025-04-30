Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings

The Swish & Stitch Soiree event is a permanent gameplay mode introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.5. It's a fashion-styling event wherein players can pick an outfit based on the theme and participate in a runway walk on the Grand Patch Stage. The event's open all day, but participating from 8 PM to 10 PM (server time) gives special rewards like Radiant, Luminous, and Rainbow Prisms and other valuable in-game items like Diamonds, Dyeing patterns, Bling, and a free 3-star outfit.

Ad

This article provides details regarding the location of the Swish & Stitch Soiree event stage, as well as the schedule for participation according to different time zones.

How to take part in the Swish & Stitch Soiree event in Infinity Nikki

As stated, the Swish & Stitch Soiree is a permanent event, so players can access it even after the current patch ends. The event is located in the newly added Serenity Island. In case you haven't unlocked Serenity Island yet, you will need to that so first.

Ad

Trending

Location of the Swish & Stitch Soiree event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Grand Patch Stage for the Swish & Stitch Soiree event is in the northern region of Serenity Island. To get here, first teleport to the Thuddy Squash Settlement Warp Spire in Serenity Island. From here, head north and enter through the door straight ahead.

Ad

Talk to Dashie Dora to sign up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once here, follow the path and head further inside till you reach Dashie Dora's desk. This is where you will need to sign up for the Swish & Stitch Soiree event. Talk to Dashie Dora, select three poses you will use on the runway, and click on the "Sign Up" button.

Ad

Infinity Nikki: When does the Swish & Stitch Soiree event take place?

You can get rewards by participating in the Swish & Stitch Soiree event at specific times

As stated, players can walk the runway at the Grand Patch Stage at any time. However, rewards for participating in the Swish & Stitch Soiree event are only given out at a certain time every day. From 8 PM to 10 PM everyday, you can sign up for the Swish & Stitch Soiree event and take part in it to earn special rewards.

Ad

However, the timings can be rather confusing for players as it does not depend on local time, and instead works according to server time. To help make things easy, here is a list of all the timings that players can participate in the Swish & Stitch Soiree event, according to different time zones:

America server

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 PM - 10 PM

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 PM - 11 PM

Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): 10 PM - 12 AM

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 PM - 1 AM

Ad

Europe server

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 7 PM - 9 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8 PM - 10 PM

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 9 PM - 11 PM

Asia server

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

China Standard Time (CST): 8 PM - 10 PM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 9 PM - 11 PM

Korea Standard Time (KST): 9 PM - 11 PM

Also read: How to get Ethereal Stars in Infinity Nikki

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.