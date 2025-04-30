How to get Ethereal Stars in Infinity Nikki

Ethereal Stars are a new type of in-game collectible introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.5. They can be found in the Sea of Stars region and are similar to Wishfield's Whimstars. Collecting Ethereal Stars lets you unlock nodes in the Sea of Stars' Heart of Infinity and obtain the Sea of Stars outfit sketches.
This article provides information on the different ways you can get Ethereal Stars in Infinity Nikki and how to use them.
Infinity Nikki: How to obtain Ethereal Stars
Currently, there are two ways in which Ethereal Stars can be obtained in-game. They are:
1) Completing daily tasks
With the launch of Infinity Nikki 1.5, a new segment of daily tasks (titled "Starlit Moments") has been added to the game. Completing five of these tasks every day earns you a total of eight Ethereal Crystals. Most tasks are centered around objectives that you need to fulfill in the Sea of Stars region.
2) Collecting them in the Sea of Stars area
Ethereal Stars can also be found in various locations in the Sea of Stars. To collect them, head to the Sea of Stars region and use your Starbell (press and hold the E key). By doing so, all nearby Ethereal Stars in the area will become visible to you for 10 seconds, and you can mark their locations and head over to collect them.
Additionally, you can obtain a certain number of new Ethereal Stars every day by "summoning" them. To do so, go to any Warp Nexus that has a summoning area around it (marked by a glowing golden perimeter) and use your Starbell in that location. Note that this summoning method can only be used once per day.
How to use Ethereal Stars
As mentioned, Ethereal Stars can be collected and used to unlock nodes in the new Sea of Stars Heart of Infinity. Once you have obtained a sufficient number of Ethereal Stars, go to the Heart of Infinity and click on Shard: Sea of Stars. Here, you can view and unlock the necessary nodes for the Sea of Stars Miracle Outfit sketch using your Ethereal Stars.
