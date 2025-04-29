How to use the Color Lookbook in Infinity Nikki

The Color Lookbook is a brand new addition to Infinity Nikki. With the introduction of the Dyeing system in version 1.5, players can now create custom color schemes for their outfits. The Color Lookbook is a virtual space where you can showcase your personal styling schemes, share them with friends, and also import other players' schemes for your own use.
This article provides a guide on the different ways you can use the Color Lookbook feature added to the game in Infinity Nikki 1.5.
Infinity Nikki: Using the Color Lookbook
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
In order to unlock the Color Lookbook feature, you will need to manually activate the Color Lookbook in the Sea of Stars region as part of the "Illuminate the Dream Star Isles" World Quest. To do this, simply navigate to the quest location, and click on the "Activate" button while you're standing in front of the giant Color Lookbook. Once you do so, the Color Lookbook will be unlocked, and you can now access it according to your convenience.
You can do the following things after you have activated the Color Lookbook:
1) Share your styling scheme
Once you have finished dyeing an outfit, you can add your styling scheme to the Color Lookbook for other players to use. To do so, simply click on the 'Share' button on the left side of the Dyeing screen (in your Wardrobe).
Then, click on the 'Upload to Color Lookbook' option to upload your styling scheme. If you want to specifically share the scheme with a friend, you can click on the "Share" button to generate a code that your friends can use to directly view your styling scheme.
You can upload a maximum of 10 styling schemes to the Color Lookbook every day.
2) Import another player's styling scheme
You can also browse through styling schemes uploaded by other people in the Color Lookbook, and import them to your own account. To do so, first access the Color Lookbook either from its physical location in the Sea of Stars, or from the Dyeing screen in your wardrobe.
Next, head to the 'Discover' tab, and browse through the styling schemes other players have shared. If you like one, click on it, and choose the "Use this plan" option. Once you do so, you will be prompted to import the preset to your account. Click on 'Confirm', and then head to the Dyeing page and save the scheme.
3) Like/favorite other players' styling schemes
Apart from importing color schemes shared by other players, you can also 'Like' them to show your support, and add them to your 'Favorites' for easy access.
Also read: Infinity Nikki Flutter Storm and Blooming Dreams rerun announced
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.