Infinity Nikki 1.5 free outfits and how to get them

Infinity Nikki 1.5 is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2025. This version update will not only introduce new regions and mechanisms to the game, but it will also add many new outfits as well. As per standard pattern, some of these ouftits can be obtained only from the gacha banners, while some will be awarded to players for free.
In Infinity Nikki 1.5, you can obtain a total of five free outfits — with one of them being a 5-star Miracle Outfit. Read on to find out more details regarding these free outfits that players can claim in Infinity Nikki 1.5.
How to get five free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.5
As mentioned, players can get five free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.5. One of these is a 5-star outfit, while the others are 4-star outfits.
The following are all the outfits that will be given out for free in Infinity Nikki 1.5:
Sea of Stars (5-star Miracle Outfit)
The Sea of Stars is a 5-star Miracle outfit that can be crafted by players (similar to the Wishful Aurosa and Silvergale Aria outfits). The sketch for this outfit can be obtained from the Heart of Infinity after unlocking the new Sea of Stars area, and completing the relevant quests.
Springbloom Enchantment (4-star outfit)
Springbloom Enchantment is a 4-star outfit that can be claimed for free from the Heart of Infinity. This is an Ability Outfit, which lets players create water columns (in place of the standard air currents) on the Springblooms in the new Serenity Island area. You can ride these water columns to reach the upper levels of the area (the same way you would glide using the air currents in the Abandoned District).
Heartlake Ripples (4-star outfit)
This is another free 4-star outfit that can be obtained by unlocking the necessary nodes in the Heart of Infinity. This outfit has a pale blue color palette, with hints of silver and white.
Honey Hunt (4-star outfit)
Players can get this free 4-star outfit by taking part in the limited-time Floating Bubbles event in Infinity Nikki 1.5. Further details regarding how to obtain this outfit will be announced by the developers at a later date.
Puffy Panda (4-star outfit)
Puffy Panda is another 4-star outfit that can be claimed by participating in the Cozy Caretakers: Protect the Pandas event in Infinity Nikki 1.5.
