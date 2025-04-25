Infinity Nikki 1.5 release date announced

The release date for Infinity Nikki's fifth major update has finally been announced. As revealed by Infold Games, Infinity Nikki 1.5 will launch globally on April 28, 2025. This upcoming version will introduce plenty of new outfits, banners, regions, mechanisms, and events for players to immerse themselves in. The developers will announce the exact release timings for Version 1.5 shortly.
Read on to find out more information about the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update.
Release date and teaser for Infinity Nikki 1.5
As announced by Infold Games, Infinity Nikki 1.5 will release on April 28, 2025 (UTC -7). Titled Bubble Season, this version will introduce two brand new regions in the game: the Sea of Stars and Serenity Island.
The Sea of Stars is described as "the beginning and end of all things," lending this area a very mysterious vibe. Meanwhile, Serenity Island is an area inhabited by Pieceys, and players will get to find out more lore regarding these Pieceys while exploring the region. Exclusive quests related to these two areas will also be available in Infinity Nikki 1.5.
The teaser post for the upcoming version provides a rather cryptic glimpse into the storyline for the Sea of Stars area, by mentioning the following:
"Journey through the Celestial River, toward the rift where light and memory entwine— The starry paths whisper a saga of endings and beginnings."
New content in Infinity Nikki 1.5
The Infinity Nikki 1.5 official trailer has revealed plenty of information about the upcoming version. As mentioned, players will get to explore two brand new regions — the Sea of Stars and Serenity Island. Additionally, events and quests related to both of these areas will be available in Infinity Nikki 1.5.
A much-awaited feature — the co-op mode — will finally be added to the game in the next version. This co-op feature will allow players to explore Miraland along with their friends, and solve puzzles and challenges together. New dungeons, realms, mini-games, and daily tasks will also be added in Infinity Nikki 1.5.
Infinity Nikki 1.5 will also introduce the Dyeing feature, wherein players will be able obtain new color variants for outfits that they have already glowed up. They will also be able to obtain many free outfits in the upcoming version, which includes the free 5-star Miracle Outfit Sea of Stars.
Finally, a total of 100 free pulls will be awarded throughout the duration of Infinity Nikki 1.5, so players should definitely log into the game and play the new content to claim these free pulls.
