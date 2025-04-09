How to obtain Diamonds from the new Eureka Compendium in Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki 1.4 has introduced a fresh and more detailed Compendium system, which now includes specifics about various in-game outfits, as well as different materials and animals. A special section has also been added to the Compendium, which lists all the Eurekas currently available in-game.
Similar to how players are rewarded Diamonds for obtaining/crafting full outfits, Diamonds are now awarded for completing full Eureka sets.
This article provides a guide on how to access this special Eureka Compendium section and claim rewards for Eurekas that you have upgraded in Infinity Nikki.
How can you obtain Diamonds from the Eureka Compendium section in Infinity Nikki?
Apart from a complete overhaul of the Compendium mechanism, Infinity Nikki has now added a dedicated reward section for Eurekas. However, this Eureka Compendium section can be a bit tough to locate.
You can follow these steps to access the Eureka Compendium section and claim the rewards for all Eureka sets that you have completed:
Step 1: Open the Compendium
Access the Compendium by selecting it from the Pear-Pal menu. This can be opened by pressing the ESC key on PC or by clicking on Pear-Pal's icon in the top left corner of the screen.
Step 2: Navigate to the Outfit Compendium tab
Once you open the Compendium, you'll notice various tabs, such as the Cloak Compendium, the Outfit Compendium, the Creature Compendium, and the Lore Compendium. The Eureka section can be found inside the Outfit Compendium.
Step 3: Scroll left to reach the "Exploration Season" page
The Outfit Compendium in Infinity Nikki is now divided according to the game versions, so you will need to scroll all the way to the left till you reach the "Exploration Season" page, which corresponds to version 1.0.
Step 4: Click on "Radiant Whim"
The "Radiant Whim" section houses all the Eurekas that you have obtained and upgraded. Click on Radiant Whim, and then open the "Eureka Collection".
You can claim Diamonds for completing a full Eureka set in one matching color. For example, if you upgrade and obtain a full First Snow set in pink (includes Head, Hands, and Feet Eureka), you can claim 30 Diamonds. Each upgraded 5-star Eureka set in a different color gives you 30 Diamonds, while the 4-star and 3-star sets give 20 and 10 Diamonds, respectively.
