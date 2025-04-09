Infinity Nikki: How to take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms

Taking a photo at Glamour Runway wearing the Floating Blossoms outfit is a task for the Whirl of Melodies event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. This event requires players to complete tasks and collect 'Party Invites,' which can then be accumulated and exchanged for valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Glitter Bubbles, Threads of Purity, and Bling.
This article provides a guide on how to clear the Day 1 task that requires you to "take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms' in the Infinity Nikki Whirl of Melodies event.
How to take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms in Infinity Nikki
Glamour Runway is one of the new areas unlocked in Infinity Nikki 1.4. It is part of the Floating Wish Isle region, which can be accessed after completing the main Wish Carnival Party event quest "Shine! Party King!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
After you have unlocked Floating Wish Isle, follow these steps to take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms in Infinity Nikki:
Step 1: Teleport to Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle
After you have unlocked the Floating Wish Isle area, the Timeworn Pillar will be accessible as a Warp Point. Teleport here to begin this task.
Step 2: Head northeast to the next 'island'
From the Timeworn Pillar, turn northeast and make your way to the next island with the stage using the lily pads in the water. This island is called "Glamour Runway," where you will need to finish this particular task.
Step 3: Equip the Floating Blossoms outfit
From your Wardrobe menu, equip the complete Floating Blossoms outfit. Floating Blossoms is a free 3-star outfit that can be obtained from the currently ongoing Fields of Vernal Bloom event.
Step 4: Take a picture at this location
Head to the stage and stand in front of it. Open up the camera and take a picture of Nikki with the Glamour Runway in the background. Make sure to set the camera aperture to f/16, otherwise the background might not be detected.
After you have taken the photograph, the "Take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms" task for the Whirl of Melodies event will be completed.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.