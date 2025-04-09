Infinity Nikki: How to take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms

Taking a photo at Glamour Runway wearing the Floating Blossoms outfit is a task for the Whirl of Melodies event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. This event requires players to complete tasks and collect 'Party Invites,' which can then be accumulated and exchanged for valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Glitter Bubbles, Threads of Purity, and Bling.

Ad

This article provides a guide on how to clear the Day 1 task that requires you to "take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms' in the Infinity Nikki Whirl of Melodies event.

How to take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms in Infinity Nikki

Glamour Runway is one of the new areas unlocked in Infinity Nikki 1.4. It is part of the Floating Wish Isle region, which can be accessed after completing the main Wish Carnival Party event quest "Shine! Party King!"

Ad

Trending

After you have unlocked Floating Wish Isle, follow these steps to take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Teleport to Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle

Start by teleporting to the Timeworn Pillar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After you have unlocked the Floating Wish Isle area, the Timeworn Pillar will be accessible as a Warp Point. Teleport here to begin this task.

Ad

Step 2: Head northeast to the next 'island'

Location of Glamour Runway in Floating Wish Isle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

From the Timeworn Pillar, turn northeast and make your way to the next island with the stage using the lily pads in the water. This island is called "Glamour Runway," where you will need to finish this particular task.

Ad

Step 3: Equip the Floating Blossoms outfit

Put on the Floating Blossoms outfit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

From your Wardrobe menu, equip the complete Floating Blossoms outfit. Floating Blossoms is a free 3-star outfit that can be obtained from the currently ongoing Fields of Vernal Bloom event.

Ad

Step 4: Take a picture at this location

Snap a photograph using the camera (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Head to the stage and stand in front of it. Open up the camera and take a picture of Nikki with the Glamour Runway in the background. Make sure to set the camera aperture to f/16, otherwise the background might not be detected.

Ad

After you have taken the photograph, the "Take a photo at Glamour Runway wearing Floating Blossoms" task for the Whirl of Melodies event will be completed.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.