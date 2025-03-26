Infinity Nikki: Fields of Vernal Bloom event guide

Fields of Vernal Bloom is a new event in Infinity Nikki 1.4, as a part of the Wish Carnival Party. Players must complete four daily tasks to earn "Bloom Buds," which can be accumulated and exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds and Bling, as well as a free outfit Floating Blossoms.

This article provides a guide on all the daily tasks that need to be completed in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event in Infinity Nikki 1.4.

Fields of Vernal Bloom event tasks in Infinity Nikki

Day 1 tasks

The four tasks for Day 1 of the Fields of Vernal Bloom event are:

1) Complete the quest [Shine! Party King!]

The Shine! Party King! quest is the Exclusive quest for Infinity Nikki 1.4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Shine! Party King! quest is the main quest for the Wish Carnival Party event. As an Exclusive quest, it can be found in the Exclusive quests tab for easy navigation. Start and finish this quest to complete this particular task in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event.

2) Clear the [Boundless Heart, Limitless Stage] level in [Dream or Illusion?]

Complete the second stage in the Dream or Illusion? mini-game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To play the Dream or Illusion? mini-game, first complete the Shine! Party King! quest, and unlock the Timeworn Pillar Warp Spire in the new region. To access the various stages in this mini-game, interact with the Timeworn Pillar and select the particular level you want to play.

Successfully challenge and clear the Boundless Heart, Limitless Stage (stage 2) in order to complete this task in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event.

3) Take a photo while riding Whim Pedals or Motorcycle

Open up the camera while riding a Whimcycle or Motorcycle and take a photo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Infinity Nikki has finally introduced the option to take photos while riding vehicles, and this task requires you to do the same. Simply open the camera and take a picture while you are riding the Whimcycle or Motorcycle to complete this task.

4) Take a photo with Floating Wish Isle

Take a picture with the Floating Wish Isle in the frame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Floating Wish Isle is unlocked while playing through the Shine! Party King! quest. This task requires you to take a photograph with the Floating Wish Isle in the background. You can check out this article for a guide on how to take a photo with Floating Wish Isle in Infinity Nikki.

Day 2 tasks

The following are the four tasks for Day 2 of the Fields of Vernal Bloom event:

1) Complete Wishing Dance Moment mini-game

Complete any of the stages in the Wishing Dance Moment mini-game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To unlock the Wishing Dance Moment mini-game, first complete the Shine! Party King! quest. Then, open the Event page and head to the Wishing Dance Party section. From there, access the mini-game, complete it once, and mark this task as complete in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event.

2) Take a photo with Boogie Dance Floor at night

Take a picture with the Boogie Dance Floor in the frame during nighttime (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Boogie Dance Floor is unlocked after completing the Exclusive quest Shine! Party King!. Reach the area of the Boogie Dance Floor, and make sure your in-game time is set to night. Then, take a photo with the entire Boogie Dance Floor visible in the background.

Check out this article for a detailed guide on how to take a photo with Boogie Dance Floor at night in Infinity Nikki.

3) Challenge [Phantom Trial: Caged Greed once]

Clear any of the Caged Greed challenges to complete this task (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To complete this task, teleport to any Warp Spire and click on the "Realm Challenge" option. Go to Realm of the Dark, and complete any of the Phantom Trial: Caged Greed challenges. If you have already cleared these challenges before, you can use the "Quick Challenge" option to skip the battle and get the rewards.

4) Upgrade 3 clothing pieces to max levels

Upgrade any three outfit pieces to Level 10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You will need to upgrade any three pieces of clothing to Level 10 to complete this task in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event. Keep in mind that any clothing pieces you have already leveled up before starting this event will not count.

