Taking a photo with Boogie Dance Floor at night is one of the Day 2 tasks in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. This event consists of specific tasks that players need to complete to get "Bloom Buds." Once you have collected a specific number of Bloom Buds, you can use them to obtain the free 3-Star outfit Floating Blossoms (along with other in-game rewards such as Diamonds and Bling).

This particular task of taking a photo with Boogie Dance Floor requires players to reach the Boogie Dance Floor in the new Floating Wish Isle region, and take a photograph with the dance floor in the background. Read on to find out how to complete this task in Infinity Nikki.

How to take a photo with Boogie Dance Floor at night in Infinity Nikki

Boogie Dance Floor is an area in the Floating Wish Isle that is unlocked only after completing the entire Shine! Party King! Exclusive quest. Once you have finished the quest, follow these steps to take a photo with Boogie Dance Floor in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Interact with the Faewish Sprite

The Faewish Sprite will tell you about the Boogie Dance Floor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once the Shine! Party King! quest concludes you will be positioned near the main stage in Floating Wish Isle. Face east and you will notice a Faewish Sprite and a human standing together, with the Faewish Sprite talking about "the Boogie Dance Floor being even livelier". Walk up to the duo and interact with them to get to know the location of the Boogie Dance Floor.

Step 2: Reach the Boogie Dance Floor

Location of the Boogie Dance Floor in the Floating Wish Isle region (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Boogie Dance Floor is located right beside the Wishing Dance Moment mini-game area. You can spot it easily due to the shining disco ball hanging in the air above the stage. To get here, simply use the lilypads and reach the location marked on the map.

Step 3: Take a photo with the Boogie Dance Floor in the background

Stand in front of the Boogie Dance Floor and take a picture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Make sure your in-game time is set to nighttime. Then, head over to the stage of the Boogie Dance Floor, and open up the camera. Zoom out so that the entire Boogie Dance Floor is visible, and make sure your aperture is set to f/16 before taking a photograph. In case the Boogie Dance Floor isn't detected, step down from the stage and stand on the lower platform while taking the picture.

Once you take the picture successfully, the "Take a photo with Boogie Dance Floor at night" Day 2 task in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event will be completed.

