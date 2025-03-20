Infinity Nikki introduces web-based code redemption system

As of late, user complaints had been pouring in, addressing the Infinity Nikki developers regarding the difficulties being faced by players while redeeming codes. This issue was mainly affecting iOS players (on both mobile and iPad), wherein they couldn't redeem any of the new codes that were being released.

The developers responded to this and announced that they were working on a web-based redemption system that would let players easily login to the website and redeem all codes.

This feature is now finally live, which means that players can now use the website to redeem codes instead of having to launch the game to do the same. This also fixes the issue faced by iOS device users, as they can now seamlessly redeem any and all codes directly from the website.

Read on to find out more about the new web-based code redemption system in Infinity Nikki, along with how to use it.

Infinity Nikki's web-based code redemption system has been officially launched

As mentioned previously, Infold Games had announced in a post on X that a web-based redemption system for all codes was in the works and would go live very shortly. Six days after the announcement, this system has officially been launched.

Players can now visit the Infinity Nikki website and redeem all issued codes directly from there. Here's how to use this feature:

Step 1: Visit the official Infinity Nikki website and head to the code redemption page

Navigate to the code redemption section (Image via Infold Games)

To start, first visit the official Infinity Nikki website, and click on the "More" tab in the upper right portion of the screen. Here, you will find an option that says "Redeem Code". Click on it.

Step 2: Log in using your credentials

Log in as instructed (Image via Infold Games)

Once you click on the "Redeem Code" option, you will be automatically redirected to the redemption page, and prompted to log in. Do so using the credentials you use to log into the game.

Step 3: Enter the code and redeem it

Enter the code and redeem it (Image via Infold Games)

After logging in, your server and character will be automatically selected for you. In case it is not, feel free to choose them yourself. Then, enter the code in the Redemption Code box, and click on the "Redeem" option.

Rewards obtained from redeeming the code will directly be sent to your in-game mailbox in Infinity Nikki.

