Infinity Nikki announces major optimizations, new features, and future content

Infinity Nikki version 1.3 is the current version of the title, with the next version scheduled to be released soon. Meanwhile, Infold Games — Infinity Nikki's developer — has announced a plethora of upcoming features and optimizations that will be added to the game from the next version. Some of these include a few highly requested features. Additionally, the developers have also given a sneak peek into the content coming in Infinity Nikki 1.4.

This article discusses all the features, updates, and optimizations that will be coming to Infinity Nikki, as announced by the developers.

New QoL features and updates coming soon to Infinity Nikki

As announced by Infold Games, these are the new optimizations and updates that will be added to Infinity Nikki starting from version 1.4:

Optimized map marking

The search and filter function for the map will be optimized (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

A new feature that lets players filter map markers will be added to the title. Players can now filter and search various individual markers on the map, such as shops, styling challenges, mini-games, and even custom markers. They will also be able to see details regarding these markers, including their styling challenge scores, completion progress for mini-games, and sold/unsold shop items.

Unactivated Warp Spires to be displayed on the map

All Warp Spires will now be displayed on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Starting from the upcoming version, every single Warp Spire on the map will be marked, regardless of whether players have unlocked it or not. This feature will help many players who might have missed out on activating a couple of Warp Spires to find the remaining ones. For easier understanding, unvisited Warp Spires will be grayed out on the map till you visit and unlock them.

Camera mode optimized

You will be able to take photos while riding vehicles (Image via Infold Games)

Players who like clicking photographs using the in-game camera will be pleased to know that the camera mode is getting several upgrades. Firstly, it will now allow players to take photos while riding the Whimcycle or Motorcycle. New poses that can interact with these vehicles will also be added. A new batch of photo poses, which players can obtain by upgrading the in-game camera (from the camera settings), will also become part of the game.

Infinity Nikki will also introduce an NPC called "Camera Modifications Merchant Leila", from whom you can buy new poses, lighting effects, and filters.

Stylist card and Compendium upgrades

Stylist cards will now display additional information (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Stylist cards displayed on every player's profile will get a major upgrade, wherein all their current outfits and outfit collection progress will be displayed. Players will also be able to select their favorite styling and display it on their stylist cards, which will be viewable by other players.

The Compendium feature will also get an upgrade that will now allow players to directly track the source of each outfit simply by clicking on it. Additionally, a new Compendium for creatures will be added, where players can check their interaction/collection count for Esselings, animals, fish, insects, and any other collectibles.

Event timings synchronized for all servers

Currently, in Infinity Nikki, event timings depend on players' time zones, which means that certain players get to experience new event content first. Starting from version 1.4, event timings will be synchronized across all servers, allowing all players to access new events at the same time.

Mobile display optimization

Display details for mobile users will be enhanced (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Several mobile players have often complained about missing details and textures on their devices, which the Infinity Nikki developer team is now trying to fix. In future versions of the game, the display for mobile devices will be further optimized.

This includes enhancing display and visibility for vegetation, flowers, waterfalls, and other distant objects, as well as refining weather effects and global lighting. Outfit details (including the final rendering of Nikki's eyes and eyelashes) will also be refined to offer a better mobile gameplay experience.

PC & controller adjustments

Infinity Nikki developers are working on providing an option that will let players invert the X/Y axes on both PC and controllers, allowing for more personalized gameplay. Material tracking and collection on consoles will also be optimized. Additionally, players will also be able to switch between keyboard/mouse and controller setups according to their convenience.

Sneak peek at upcoming Infinity Nikki 1.4 content

Along with all the QoL features and optimizations that will soon be added to the game, the developers have also revealed some information regarding the new content that players will get to experience in Infinity Nikki 1.4. The upcoming version will feature a brand-new area titled "Serenity Island", which will further expand the in-game map.

More details regarding the new events, outfits, and banners for version 1.4 will be revealed by the developers in due time.

