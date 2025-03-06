Infinity Nikki Observation: Palace Ruins quest guide

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Mar 06, 2025 11:07 GMT
Observation: Palace Ruins quest walkthrough (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
Observation: Palace Ruins quest walkthrough (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Observation: Palace Ruins is a new quest involving Professor Aventura in Infinity Nikki 1.3. As with all the quests involving Aventura, this one requires players to correctly answer a question posed by him to earn rewards. This quest is in the area of Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins, which is the focus of version 1.3.

Read on to find out how to correctly answer Professor Aventura's question to complete the Observation: Palace Ruins quest in Infinity Nikki.

Observation: Palace Ruins quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki

Location

Observation: Palace Ruins quest location in Breezy Meadow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)
Observation: Palace Ruins quest location in Breezy Meadow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

As mentioned, the quest's location in the Queen's Palace Ruins area in Breezy Meadow. You don't need to play the main event story to unlock this quest; just heading to the location is enough. To get here, teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins Entrance Warp Spire and follow the path north. You will find Aventura a short distance ahead.

Correct answer

Pick the "A Violin" option to correctly answer this question (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)
Pick the "A Violin" option to correctly answer this question (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Once you reach where Aventura is located, the quest will automatically trigger (and will be added to your Random quests tab). Start by walking up to Aventura and talking to him. He will briefly talk about Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins before asking you a question.

The following is the question (along with the correct answer):

  • Q: Inside the Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins, there is a sculpture in the central flowerbed. What is the sculpture of?
  • A: A Violin

The violin Aventura talks about plays a central role in The Queen's Lament main event story, which makes choosing the correct answer pretty easy. After you've answered the question, Aventura will talk a bit about Queen Philomia. Following that, the quest will end.

Also read: Infinity Nikki The Full Moon and the Truth quest guide

Rewards

Rewards for finishing Observation: Palace Ruins quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)
Rewards for finishing Observation: Palace Ruins quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Completing the will reward you with 20 Diamonds. Unlike other similar quests involving Professor Aventura, rewards for this quest do not include any in-game materials such as Threads of Purity or Bling.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
