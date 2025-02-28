Infinity Nikki The Full Moon and the Truth quest guide

The Full Moon and the Truth is a World Quest available as part of The Queen's Lament event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This is the featured event for this version, and it focuses on the Eerie Season taking place at the Queen's Palace Ruins area. It features six different World and Random Quests, and The Full Moon and the Truth is one such quest.

Ad

This quest requires players to do two things: solve a riddle and take a photograph. Read on to find out how to complete The Full Moon and the Truth quest in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: The Full Moon and the Truth quest walkthrough

The Full Moon and the Truth quest location

Location of The Full Moon and the Truth quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Full Moon and the Truth quest is situated north of the Queen's Palace Ruins area. To get here, teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins Entrance Warp Spire and head north to the area marked in the map.

Ad

Trending

Once here, you will spot three kids by the side of the path, talking about a riddle. This is where the quest begins.

The Full Moon and the Truth quest guide

Follow these steps to complete The Full Moon and the Truth quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Talk to the three kids

Speak with the three kids to begin the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you reach the quest location, interact with the three NPC kids. Make sure the in-game time is between 4:00 and 22:00. When you talk to the kids, they will tell you about how they found a riddle at Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins, and will then ask for your help in solving it.

Ad

Step 2: Answer the riddle correctly

Pick the correct answer for the riddle (Image via Sportskeeds Gaming/Infold Games)

The following is the riddle that you will need to solve:

Ad

"Lila hums with her eyes closed, 'The moon in the sky is so round and bright.' Nia shakes her head and hums back, 'The moon is waning, no longer whole.' Gogo nods and says, 'Lila speaks the truth.' Koko points at the moon and asks, 'Why is Nia lying?' The wind whispers softly, its ethereal voice singing, 'I know, I know—only one has uncovered the truth.'"

Ad

Of the three options that will be given to you, the correct answer is "Nia is telling the truth". Choose that to solve the riddle.

Step 3: Proceed to take a photograph as instructed

Take a photo of the gate during nighttime (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Next, you must take a photo of "the gate where the first torch is lit" during the evening. Track the location of the gate (which is the entrance to Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins) and make sure the in-game time is set to night. Take a picture of the gate with the lit torch.

Ad

While taking the photo, make sure the camera aperture is set to f/16, or the gate might not be detected properly.

Step 4: Head back to the kids and show them the photo

Go back to the kids and submit the photo you just took (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Change the time back to day, and go back to the kids. Show them the photo you took, and The Full Moon and the Truth quest will be completed.

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.