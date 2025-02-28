Infinity Nikki The Full Moon and the Truth quest guide

The Full Moon and the Truth is a World Quest available as part of The Queen's Lament event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This is the featured event for this version, and it focuses on the Eerie Season taking place at the Queen's Palace Ruins area. It features six different World and Random Quests, and The Full Moon and the Truth is one such quest.
This quest requires players to do two things: solve a riddle and take a photograph. Read on to find out how to complete The Full Moon and the Truth quest in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: The Full Moon and the Truth quest walkthrough
The Full Moon and the Truth quest location
The Full Moon and the Truth quest is situated north of the Queen's Palace Ruins area. To get here, teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins Entrance Warp Spire and head north to the area marked in the map.
Once here, you will spot three kids by the side of the path, talking about a riddle. This is where the quest begins.
The Full Moon and the Truth quest guide
Follow these steps to complete The Full Moon and the Truth quest in Infinity Nikki:
Step 1: Talk to the three kids
Once you reach the quest location, interact with the three NPC kids. Make sure the in-game time is between 4:00 and 22:00. When you talk to the kids, they will tell you about how they found a riddle at Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins, and will then ask for your help in solving it.
Step 2: Answer the riddle correctly
The following is the riddle that you will need to solve:
"Lila hums with her eyes closed, 'The moon in the sky is so round and bright.' Nia shakes her head and hums back, 'The moon is waning, no longer whole.' Gogo nods and says, 'Lila speaks the truth.' Koko points at the moon and asks, 'Why is Nia lying?' The wind whispers softly, its ethereal voice singing, 'I know, I know—only one has uncovered the truth.'"
Of the three options that will be given to you, the correct answer is "Nia is telling the truth". Choose that to solve the riddle.
Step 3: Proceed to take a photograph as instructed
Next, you must take a photo of "the gate where the first torch is lit" during the evening. Track the location of the gate (which is the entrance to Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins) and make sure the in-game time is set to night. Take a picture of the gate with the lit torch.
While taking the photo, make sure the camera aperture is set to f/16, or the gate might not be detected properly.
Step 4: Head back to the kids and show them the photo
Change the time back to day, and go back to the kids. Show them the photo you took, and The Full Moon and the Truth quest will be completed.
