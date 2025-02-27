Infinity Nikki Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest guide

Strange Hissing Streetlamp is a limited-time quest in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This quest can be found under the Tales of Mystery section in The Queen's Lament event. While The Queen's Lament event is focused on the Queen's Palace Ruins area, the World and Random quests in this event take place in various parts of Miraland. Strange Hissing Streetlamp is one such quest that is located in Florawish.

This quest requires players to repair a certain streetlamp in Florawish that constantly keeps breaking down. Read on to find out how to complete the Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest walkthrough

Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest location

Location of the Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

The Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest can be found in the Lakeside District in Florawish. To get there, teleport to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire and head a short distance northeast. Once you spot a Croaker in front of a broken streetlamp, you will have reached the quest location.

Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest walkthrough

Follow these steps to begin and complete the Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Talk to the Croaker at night

Talk to the Croaker to know more about the situation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Make sure the in-game time is between 22:00 and 4:00 (use Run, Pear-Pal if necessary), and then interact with the Croaker. The Croaker will tell you about the broken streetlamp that refuses to be fixed even after many attempts.

Step 2: Switch to the Electrician ability and try to repair the streetlamp

Using your Ability Wheel, switch to the Electrician Ability and approach the streetlamp to start fixing it. Rotate the squares accordingly so that the connection is complete.

Step 3: Repeat this process two more times

You will need to fix the broken streetlamp two more times (Image via Infold Games)

Once you walk away after repairing the streetlamp for the first time, it will turn off again. Go back to it and repair it by fixing the connection. The streetlamp will go off another time when you leave the area. Fix it for a third time.

Once you have finished repairing the lamp three times, it will now stay lit and will not turn off. Finish the dialogue with the Croaker to complete the Strange Hissing Streetlamp quest.

