All Soothing Aroma Vial formulas in Infinity Nikki

The Soothing Aroma Vial is a new gameplay element in Infinity Nikki, introduced as part of the Bullquet Care Day event in version 1.3. Players can use/combine specific ingredients to create formulas and treat the spooked Bullquet. There are five formulas in total that can be created, and each formula has its own special ingredient list. Additionally, all these formulas change the Bullquet's color into something different.

This article provides a guide on creating all five of the Soothing Aroma Vial formulas, along with listing the various colors that can be obtained by creating these formulas in Infinity Nikki 1.3.

Infinity Nikki: All five Soothing Aroma Vial formula ingredients and colors

To start treating the Bullquet using the Soothing Aroma Vial formula, first complete the Bullquet, Perk Up! quest from the Care Notes section of the Bullquet Care Day event page. During this quest, the NPC Ronito will tell you the ingredients needed for creating the first three formulas. You can get an idea about the fourth and fifth formulas by completing the Hand Over the Formula! quest (also under the Care Notes section).

The following are the various colors/shades that the Bullquet can change into, along with the ingredients you will need to create these five Soothing Aroma Vial formulas:

1) Yellow Bullquet

Yellow Bullquet in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To watch the bullquet change its color to yellow, you will need to use 12 fruits that can be found all over Breezy Meadow. There are a lot of items that fall into this category, such as Buttoncones, Lampchilis, Woolfruits, Seed Pearls, and Starlit Plums. Use 12 of any of these fruits to create a Soothing Aroma Vial formula that will turn the Bullquet yellow.

2) Pink Bullquet

Pink Bullquet in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To change the Bullquet's color to pink, you will need to use 12 seashells. These can be either Starlight Scallops or Pearly Shells. Using 12 of these to create a Soothing Aroma Vial formula and applying it to the Bullquet will change its color to pink.

3) Green Bullquet

Green Bullquet in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To turn the Bullquet green, you need 12 weather-specific items, such as Sizzpollen, Blastpollen, Aromalilies, Sunny Orchids, or Rainy Orchids. Create a Soothing Aroma Vial formula using any 12 of any of these ingredients to change the bullquet's color to green.

4) Purple Bullquet

Purple Bullquet in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To create a Soothing Aroma Vial formula that turns the Bullquet purple, you will need to use a combination of different types of ingredients. Use the following items as mentioned:

6 Buttoncones / Woolfruits / Seed Pearls / Lampchilis / Starlit Plums

6 Pearly Shells / Starlight Scallops

5) Red-Black Bullquet

Red-black Bullquet in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The last Soothing Aroma Vial formula that changes the Bullquet's color into a mix of red and black requires a mix of the following ingredients:

4 Lampchilis / Starlit Plums / Buttoncones / Woolfruits / Seed Pearls

4 Pearly Shells / Starlight Scallops

4 Aromalilies / Sunny Orchids / Rainy Orchids / Blastpollen / Sizzpollen

