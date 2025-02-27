Infinity Nikki Bullquet, Perk Up! quest guide

Bullquet, Perk Up! is a new limited-time World quest in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This quest is part of the currently ongoing Bullquet Care Day event. You will need to complete this quest before you can unlock any of the other World and Random quests that are part of the Bullquest Care Day event. This quest requires you to make a soothing vial for the Bullquet who has been spooked due to Eerie Season.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to begin and complete the Bullquet, Perk Up! quest in Infinity Nikki 1.3.

Bullquet, Perk Up! quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki

Bullquet, Perk Up! quest location

Location of the Bullquet! Perk Up quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Bullquet, Perk Up! quest is located in Breezy Meadow. You can navigate to the location of the quest from the Bullquet Care Day event page. Alternatively, you can simply teleport to the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire and head west to the Bullquet Temporary Observation camp. Here, you will find the NPC Luni. Once you reach this location, you can begin the Bullquet, Perk Up! quest.

Bullquet, Perk Up! quest guide

Follow these steps to complete the Bullquet, Perk Up! quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Talk to Luni

Luni will tell you where to find Professor Romito (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After you reach the location of the quest, interact with the NPC Luni. After a brief introduction, she will ask for your help in finding Professor Romito. Complete the interaction with her in order to progress to the next part of the quest.

Step 2: Find Professor Romito at the Meadow Wharf Docks and give him three Scallops

Give Romito three Starlight Scallops from your inventory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After talking to Luni, teleport back to the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire, where you will now find Professor Romito. Walk up to him and interact with him. After introducing himself, he will ask for your help in obtaining three Starlight Scallops. Collect the Starlight Scallops from the edge of the water nearby (you don't need to do that if you already have them in your inventory), and give them to Professor Romito.

Step 3: Head to the Bullquet Habitat in Breezy Meadow

Go to the Bullquet Habitat to continue the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Next, you will need to go to the Bullquet Habitat (where the Bullquet can generally be found). To do so, teleport to the Abandoned Fanatic Wisher Camp Outpost Warp Spire and head east till you reach the Bullquet Habitat, as shown on the map.

Step 4: Talk to Luni and Romito

Listen to Romito's instructions about the formulas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once at the Bullquet Habitat, Romito will explain the details of the Soothing Aroma Vial that you will require to treat the Bullquet. According to his instructions, these are the items that you will need to create the Aroma Formula:

Formula 1: 12 fruits that can be found in Breezy Meadow

Formula 2: 12 shellfish of any kind

Formula 3: 12 plants that require specific weather conditions to grow

Step 4: Groom the Bullquet

You will need to groom the Bullquet before you can proceed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Before you can begin creating the Aroma Vial, you will first need to groom the Bullquet. Do so by first catching the Bustleflies above its head, and then stealthily approaching it and grooming it.

Step 5: Create the Soothing Aroma Vial

Choose the "Add Materials" option to begin making the formula (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once the Bullquet has been groomed, you can return to the table with the vial and create the formula. Click on "Add materials" to begin. At this point, you will be able to create only one of the three formulas (as previously mentioned by Romito).

Submit any 12 materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

If you choose Formula 1, you will need to submit 12 fruits that can be found in Breezy Meadow. These include Woolfruits, Lampchilis, Starlit Plums, Buttoncones, and Seed Pearls.

If you choose Formula 2, you will have to submit 12 shellfish. These can be either Starlight Scallops or Pearly Shells.

If you choose Formula 3, you should submit 12 plants that can only be found in specific weather conditions. These include Rainy Orchids, Sunny Orchids, Sizzpollen, Blastpollen, and Aromalilies.

Make any of these formulas by submitting 12 of the required items. Once you do so, the Bullquet will be treated (and will also change color). Now, the Bullquet, Perk Up! quest will be completed.

