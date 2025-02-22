Infinity Nikki 1.3 free outfits and how to get them

Infinity Nikki 1.3 is all set to release on February 25, 2025. Apart from brand-new quests, gameplay, and events, many new outfits will be available with the upcoming update. Dressing up and wearing gorgeous outfits is the heart of Infinity Nikki, and players are always looking forward to adding more beautiful outfits to their collections.

Fortunately, Infinity Nikki 1.3 will be rewarding everyone with four free outfits. Read on to find out more details about these outfits, along with how to obtain them once the upcoming version is released.

How to get all free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.3

As mentioned, four free outfits can be obtained in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This includes three 3-star outfits and one 4-star outfit.

Dream Chaser (3-star outfit)

3-star outfit Dream Chaser (Image via Infold Games)

Dream Chaser is a free 3-star outfit that can be obtained from the "In Search of Lost Dreams" event. Its color palette is mostly greys and blacks, with a hint of moss green in the accessories. More details regarding the event and how to claim the dress will be announced shortly before the version update.

Dream in Glimpses (4-star outfit)

4-star outfit Dream in Glimpses (Image via Infold Games)

Dream in Glimpses is a free 4-star outfit that can be obtained from the Heartfelt Gifts Store in Infinity Nikki 1.3. The latter is a new addition to the game (added in version 1.2), and this store gives away three free outfits per patch — two of them being 3-star outfits and the other one being a 4-star outfit.

For version 1.3, Dream in Glimpses is the 4-star outfit that will be given to players from the Heartfelt Gifts Store. Being a 4-star item, this outfit will also have an evolution.

Jade Dreams (3-star outfit)

3-star outfit Jade Dreams (Image via Infold Games)

This is another outfit that can be claimed from the Hearttfelt Gifts Store in Infinity Nikki 1.3. Jade Dreams is a 3-star outfit and has a pristine jade color palette that lives up to its name.

The Perfectionist (3-star outfit)

3-star outfit The Perfectionist (Image via Infold Games)

The Perfectionist is yet another outfit that can be obtained from the Heartfelt Gifts Store in the upcoming version. It is a 3-star outfit in shades of pink, green, and black, with cute accessories and gloves to match.

