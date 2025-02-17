Infinity Nikki: How to use the official interactive world map

The developers of Infinity Nikki have recently launched an interactive map of the realm of Miraland, which can help players track their in-game progress in real-time. Other than the teleportation points (known as Warp Spires), the game features a lot of other collectible overworld items, such as Whimstars, Dews of Inspiration, and Chests. Since these items are scattered across different locations, many players have expressed their difficulties in finding and collecting all these items.

Fortunately, the developers have addressed these concerns and released an interactive world map, which displays every single Warp Spire, Whimstar, Dew of Inspiration, and Chest across the entirety of Miraland. Read on to find out how to use this extremely helpful new interactive map that will make your gameplay a lot smoother and more efficient.

How to use the interactive Miraland World Map in Infinity Nikki

As mentioned, Infold Games has released a new official interactive world map that displays the locations of various in-game collectible items. Not only will this map be helpful to newer players, but it will also be a very handy item for seasoned players who may be missing a couple of Whimstars here and there.

Follow these steps to use the new interactive Miraland World map in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Visit the official website and login

Login to your Infinity Nikki account (Image via Infold Games)

Before you can start using the interactive map, visit the official Infinity Nikki website and log in using your credentials. The login button can be found at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Navigate to the World Map section

Open the World Map (Image via Infold Games)

After logging in, click on the "World Map (Closed Beta)" option at the top of the screen and wait for the map to load.

Step 3: Sync your in-game data

Sync your game data to use the map (Image via Infold Games)

The next step will require you to sync your game data so that the map has access to your progress. To do this, click on "Update Game Data" from the top left of the screen and wait for the data to sync. This might take a while, so you will need to wait.

Once the map has been synced to your in-game progress, you will be able to freely use it to track all collectible items in the game.

