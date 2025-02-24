Infinity Nikki 1.3 events and rewards

Infinity Nikki 1.3 will be released on February 25, 2025. This version update will add a lot of new content to the game, including new banners, outfits, quests, events, and various freebies. Players can participate in these events to earn various rewards, including Revelation Crystals, Diamonds, Blings, and other valuable in-game items. Additionally, one specific event will even give out a completely free 3-star outfit.

Ad

This article discusses all the upcoming events that are scheduled to take place in Infinity Nikki 1.3, along with the rewards that can be obtained from them.

All events and rewards in Infinity Nikki 1.3

As announced by the developers, these are the following events that will take place in Infinity Nikki 1.3:

1) The Queen's Lament

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Queen's Lament is the main event of Infinity Nikki 1.3. It focuses on the Queen's Palace Ruins area and has the player explore the region to discover the secrets hidden inside. This event includes the Exclusive Quest "Song of the Lost," as well as other World and Random quests.

The Queen's Lament event will also feature limited-time sub-events such as:

Memories of Yesterday : Photo collection event, where players have to take photographs using Momo's camera as instructed.

: Photo collection event, where players have to take photographs using Momo's camera as instructed. The Palace Feast : Players will need to collect Whimstars and Dews of Inspiration scattered across the Queen's Palace Ruins area and exchange them for valuable rewards.

: Players will need to collect Whimstars and Dews of Inspiration scattered across the Queen's Palace Ruins area and exchange them for valuable rewards. Illusibloom Depths: Combat mini-game that will require players to complete various stages (of varying difficulties).

Ad

Participating in The Queen's Lament event will reward players with items such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, and Bling.

2) Bullquet Care Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bullquet Care Day event is focused on the legendary Bullquet, and will include the following quests:

Care Notes : Includes three World Quests, which are "Bullquet, Perk Up!", "Researchers, Reporting In!" and "Hand Over the Formula!"

: Includes three World Quests, which are "Bullquet, Perk Up!", "Researchers, Reporting In!" and "Hand Over the Formula!" Color-changing Tales: Includes three Random quests, which are "Color Change, Big Opportunity", "Snap! Capture the Healthy Moment", and "Developing Color-changing Dye."

Additionally, players will also be able to use a special item called the Soothing Aroma Vial to change the Bullquet's color (only for the duration of the event).

Ad

Rewards for the Bullquet Care event include Diamonds, Blings, and Threads of Purity.

Also read: How to get Bullquet Felt in Infinity Nikki

3) In Search of Lost Dreams

Expand Tweet

Ad

The third event for Infinity Nikki 1.3 is titled "In Search of Lost Dreams," and will require players to complete certain tasks as instructed. Completing these tasks will give you "Dream's Turns," which can be accumulated and exchanged for the free 3-Star outfit Dream Chaser.

Apart from the free outfit, other rewards for participating in this event include Diamonds and Bling.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.