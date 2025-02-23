Infinity Nikki 1.3 banners and outfits revealed

Infinity Nikki 1.3 is scheduled to release on February 25, 2025, which is a couple of days away. Meanwhile, Infold Games has revealed the new banners and outfits that players will be able to pull for once the upcoming version goes live. Apart from four free outfits that will be given away to everyone, Infinity Nikki 1.3 will feature two new banner outfits — a 5-Star and a 4-Star one.

Read on to find out more about the new banners and outfits that will be released in Infinity Nikki 1.3.

New outfits and banners in Infinity Nikki 1.3

After Infinity Nikki 1.3 goes live on February 25, 2025, a new banner titled Lingering Finale will be available for players to pull on. This banner will feature two outfits:

Timeless Melody (5-Star outfit)

Spectral Mist (4-Star outfit)

We have detailed these two outfits below:

1) Timeless Melody (5-Star outfit)

The featured 5-star outfit for Infinity Nikki 1.3 is called Timeless Melody. This outfit is an Ability outfit that comes with the ability "Lullaby: Purification". While this is essentially a Purification outfit, its technique of purification is different from the standard purification ability. When Nikki wears this outfit and purifies enemies, they will be hypnotized "with a calming melody," and will also be knocked back. This essentially means that all enemies within a certain range will be stunned and will not be able to move once the purification ability is used.

Additionally, this outfit is also capable of calming all nearby animals and lulling them to sleep so that they can be easily groomed. Do note that this only works on normal animals and not on legendary ones, like the Astral Swan, the Bullquet, or the Dawn Fox.

How to get Dawn Fluff in Infinity Nikki

2) Spectral Mist (4-Star outfit)

Spectral Mist is the 4-Star outfit that will be available on the banner alongside the featured 5-Star one. Its main attribute is "Sexy," and you can also activate a special effect upon wearing the full outfit (not to be confused with an Ability). This special effect allows you to capture little ghosts in the frame whilst taking a photograph. However, it's only applicable for photos taken at night.

