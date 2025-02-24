Infinity Nikki: All outfits that can be obtained from the Surprise-O-Matic

The Surprise-O-Matic is a gacha machine in Infinity Nikki. Players can use Blings (standard in-game currency) to pull for various 5-Star, 4-Star, and 3-Star outfits and accessories from the machine. The Surprise-O-Matic functions just like a permanent banner, except that there is no pity and no guarantee for any of the 5-Star items. You will just need to keep playing and hope that you get lucky.

Regardless, the Surprise-O-Matic has quite a few gorgeous clothing pieces that most players would love to get their hands on. This article provides a list of all the items that can be obtained from the Surprise-O-Matic machine in Infinity Nikki.

All rewards obtainable from the Surprise-O-Matic in Infinity Nikki

Players can spend 20,000 Bling to make one pull on the Surprise-O-Matic, or 200,000 Bling to make 10 pulls. The drop rate for 5-Star pieces is 0.8%, while the drop rate for 4-Star pieces is 1.6%. You can get each 5-Star and 4-Star item only once, meaning that you will not get dupes of high-rarity items. Meanwhile, 3-Star pieces have a drop rate of 97.6%, and you can get endless dupes for these items.

The following are all the outfits, clothing pieces, and accessories that can be obtained from the Surprise-O-Matic:

5-Star items

All 5-Star items in the Surpise-O-Matic pool (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Winter Love Song (Hair)

Snowy Dawn (Dress)

Subzero Elegance (Outerwear)

Hazy Glow (Gloves)

Stellar Leaps (Pendant)

Snowflakes Calling (Earrings)

Midnight Stroll (Pendant)

Gale Strategy (Shoe)

4-Star items

All 4-Star items in the Surpise-O-Matic pool (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Mature Short Hair (Hair)

Rosy Shadow (Outerwear)

Misty Blue (Outerwear)

Chestnut Serenade (Shoes)

Curtain Flutter (Headwear)

Dark Bolt (Shoes)

Verdant Dance (Bottoms)

Sunlit Bloom (Socks)

Ethereal Midnight (Socks)

Starry Tango (Shoes)

3-Star items

All 3-Star items in the Surpise-O-Matic pool (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Misty Clouds (Hair)

Light Steps (Shoes)

Fleeting Snow (Bracelet)

Sweet Pink (Top)

Powder Blue (Bottoms)

Sky Monarch Catcher (Outerwear)

Frosted Sprinkles (Socks)

Sunset Finale (Headwear)

Sunny Floral Blouse (Top)

Peachy Fellowship (Dress)

Quick Warm-up (Top)

Floral Rhythm (Top)

Peachy Puffs (Hair)

Peachfall Page (Socks)

Ultra-Vibrant Stripes (Socks)

Peachy Nostalgia (Bracelet)

Peachy Steps (Shoes)

Peachy Oath (Hair Accessory)

Midsummer Shade (Outerwear)

Silent Whispers (Choker)

Location of Surprise-O-Matic in Infinity Nikki

Location of the Surprise-O-Matic in Florawish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Surprise-O-Matic is located near the Florawish Stylist's Guild. To get here, teleport to the Stylist's Guild Front Gate and walk a short distance northeast till you reach the Surprise-O-Matic.

