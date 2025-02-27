All Bullquet Care Day: Care Notes quests in Infinity Nikki

Bullquet Care Day is a limited-time event in Infinity Nikki, during which players need to take care of the Bullquet who has been spooked by the arrival of Eerie season. In this event, while players can create different formulas to treat the Bullquet and change its color, they can also take up other Bullquet-related quests that need to be completed in Infinity Nikki.

The Bullquet Care Day event is divided into two sections: Care Notes and Color-Changing Tales. These sections contain three quests each.

This article provides a guide on completing all three quests under the Care Notes section of the Bullquet Care Day event in Infinity Nikki.

All Care Day Notes quests in Infinity Nikki

Care Day Notes consists of three quests which are:

Bullquet, Perk Up!

Hand Over the Formula!

Researchers, Resporting In!

To unlock the second and third quests, you will first need to complete the Bullquet, Perk Up! quest.

1) Bullquet, Perk Up!

Find Luni at the specified location and start the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To begin this quest, head to the Bullquet Temporary Observation Camp and talk to the NPC Luni. She will ask you to help find Professor Romito. Romito can be found near the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire. You will need to give him three Starlight Scallops (if you don't have them in your inventory, you will need to collect them from the shore nearby).

Submit any 12 items of your choice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Then, head to the Bullquet Habitat in Breezy Meadow. Here, Romito and Luni will explain how to use the Soothing Aroma vial to create formulas for treating the Bullquet. Here are the three formulas and the ingredients required to make them:

Formula 1: Fruits that can be found in Breezy Meadow (Lampchilis, Woolfruits, Starlit Plums, Seed Pearls, and Buttoncones).

Formula 2: Any shellfish (Starlight Scallops and Pearly Shells).

Formula 3: Plants that grow only in specific weather (Sunny Orchids, Rainy Orchids, Aromalilies, Blastpollen and Sizzpollen).

Choose any of the three formulas and submit the items required for it. This will help treat the Bullquet, and the Bullquet, Perk Up! quest will be completed. You can also check out this article for a detailed guide on completing the Bullquet, Perk Up! quest in Infinity Nikki.

2) Hand Over the Formula!

Location of the Hand Over the Formula! quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This quest can be started by heading to the Bullquet Temporary Observation Camp, where you will need to investigate the strange tent during nighttime (22:00-4:00). If it is not night yet, change the time to night using Run, Pear-Pal, and then investigate the tent by walking up to it and clicking on the "Talk" option.

You will need to answer two questions correctly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Bullquet Enthusiast (the person inside the tent) will then ask you to pass a test, for which you will first need to read some books scattered around the Bullquet Temporary Observation Camp. Read the books and head back to the tent to start the quiz.

Here are the two questions the Bullquet Enthusiast will ask you:

Question 1:

Q: What did Tesere's ancestors present to Queen Philomia that earned them a great reward?

A: A tapestry of the Bullquet

Question 2:

Q: How many times did Samuel follow the white figure through the fog?

A: Seven times

Submit three Foodie Bees to the person in the tent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After answering all questions correctly, you will need to give three Foodie Bees to the Bullquet Enthusiast. After this is done, you will get a new formula for treating the Bullquet. Now, the Hand Over the Formula! quest will be completed.

3) Researchers, Reporting In!

Talk to Romito at the Bullquet Habitat and pick the first option to start the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This quest is located at the Bullquet Habitat in Breezy Meadow (where the Soothing Aroma Vial can be found). Head to the location and speak to Romito. Choose the "About the Bullquet Research team" option to trigger the Researchers, Reporting In! quest.

Romito will tell you the locations of the two people you need to find (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You will be asked to find two of the research team's members, namely Anita and Vincenzo. Anita can be found at the Florawish Stylist's Guild, and Vincenzo can be found near the docks at Flora Wharf. Both their locations can be tracked, so you can easily find them.

You can find Anita at the Stylist's Guild (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Speak to Anita at the Florawish Stylist's Guild and ask her to return to the Bullquet Observation Camp. Once you finish the conversation with her, she will head back.

Mark the Bullquet Temporary Observation photograph on the map for Vincenzo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Next, speak to Vincenzo at Flora Wharf and help him find the Bullquet Temporary Observation Camp in the photograph.

After you have spoken to both of them, head back to the Bullquet Habitat and talk to Romito to complete the Researchers, Reporting In! quest in Infinity Nikki.

