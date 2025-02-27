In Search of Lost Dreams event guide and rewards in Infinity Nikki

In Search of Lost Dreams is a new event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. Players can participate in this event and complete four tasks everyday to collect an item called "Dream's Turn." Once sufficient Dream's Turns have been collected, they can be exchanged for valuable in-game rewards like Diamonds, Glitter Bubbles and Bling. The free outfit Dream Chaser can also be obtained by gathering a specific amount of Dream's Turn.

Ad

Here's a guide for the In Search of Lost Dreams event in Infinity Nikki 1.3, along with information about the rewards you can get from it.

Infinity Nikki: In Search of Lost Dreams event guide

The In Search of Lost Dreams event is spread out over four days, with four tasks being unlocked each day. As mentioned, completing these tasks will give you "Dream's Turn," which can be used to claim the 3-Star outfit Dream Chaser, as well as Diamonds and other rewards.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the tasks you need to complete in the In Search of Lost Dreams event in Infinity Nikki:

Day 1 tasks

The four tasks for Day 1 of the event are

1) Take 1 photo of the full moon

Take a picture with the full moon in the background (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To complete this task, head to the Queen's Palace Ruins area in Breezy Meadow. Make sure the full moon is in the frame, and take a photograph to complete this task. Do note that the moon will only come up at night, so make sure to change the time to night using Run, Pear-Pal before taking the photo.

Ad

2) Complete Exclusive Quest: Mysterious Prelude

Complete the quest Mysterious Prelude from the Exclusive Quests tab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Mysterious Prelude is the beginning of the Song of the Lost main quest for The Queen's Lament event. You can find this quest in your Exclusive Quests tab and track it accordingly. Completing this quest will also complete this task in the In Search of Lost Dreams event.

Ad

3) Challenge Illusibloom Depths once

Participate in any of the Illusibloom Depths challenge stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Illusibloom Depths is a new mini-game that is part of The Queen's Lament event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. Participate in any of the Illusibloom Depths challenges to complete this task.

Ad

4) Treat the Bullquet twice

Submit items for the formulas twice to complete this task (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To finish this task, you will first need to complete the "Bullquet, Perk Up!" quest that is part of the Bullquet Care Day event. You can find this quest in the Care Notes section of the Bullquet Care Day event page. While doing the quest, you will be tasked with grooming the Bullquet and treating it with the correct formula.

Ad

After you have treated the Bullquet twice, this particular task for the In Search of Lost Dreams event will be marked as complete. Check out our detailed guide on completing the Bullquet! Perk Up quest in Infinity Nikki.

Day 2 tasks

These are the four tasks that you will need to complete for Day 2 of the In Search of Lost Dreams event:

1) Take 1 photo of the Illusiblooms within the Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins

Ad

Take a picture of the Illusibloom at the marked location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Illusiblooms are the big purple flowers that can be found in the Queen's Palace Ruins area. To take a picture of an Illusibloom, first teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins Front Yard Warp Spire and then head west to the garden with a big Illusibloom in the middle. Take 1 photo of the Illusibloom to complete this task in the In Search of Lost Dreams event.

Ad

2) Complete all stories in [Care Notes] and [Color-Changing Tales] during Bullquet Care Day

Finish all the quests under the Bullquet Care Day event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Once you have finished the "Bullquet, Perk Up!" quest, all the other World and Random quests under the Care Notes and Color-Changing Tales sections will be unlocked. Complete the following quests:

Ad

Care Notes

Hand Over the Formula!

Researchers, Reporting In!

Color-Changing Tales

Color Change, Big Opportunity

Snap! Capture the Healthy Moment

Developing Color-Changing Dye

Also read: All Care Notes quests in Infinity Nikki

3) Treat the Bullquet 5 times

Use the Soothing Aroma Vial to create formulas for treating the Bullquet five times (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Head to the Bullquet's location and use the Aroma Formula a total of five times to complete this task in the In Search of Lost Dreams event.

Ad

4) Collect all Whimstars and Dews of Inspiration in the Forest Cavern located in the Queen's Palace Ruins West Forest

Enter the Forest Cavern and collect the Whimstar and all Dews of Inspiration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To complete this task, collect one Whimstar and six Dews of Inspiration in the Forest Cavern that can be found right next to the Queen's Palace Ruins West Forest Warp Spire.

Ad

If you've already collected the Whimstar and Dews of Inspiration prior to the beginning of this event, the task will automatically be marked as complete. In case you haven't collected them, venture into the cavern and collect the items to complete this task in the In Search of Lost Dreams event.

Infinity Nikki: In Search of Lost Dreams event rewards

The 3-Star outfit Dream Chaser can be obtained for free after collecting 1100 Dream's Turn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

You can get the following rewards by completing tasks and earning Dream's Turns in the In Search of Lost Dreams event:

Ad

Dream's Turn obtained Rewards 100 60 Diamonds, Focused Path x1, Dreams of Wisdom x1 300 60 Diamonds, Moment of Inspiration x1 500 60 Diamonds, Countdown to Dawn x1, Rushing Gale x1 700 60 Diamonds, Shining Wishes x1 900 60 Diamonds, Easy Ride x1, Chasing Clouds x1 1100 100 Diamonds, Dual Hues x1 1300 20000 Bling, 100 Glitter Bubbles: Cool

Ad

The 3-Star outfit Dream Chaser has a total of nine clothing pieces, which can be collected one by one after accumulating the necessary amount of Dream's Turn. Once you collect 1100 Dream's Turn, the entire outfit will be unlocked.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.