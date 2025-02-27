In Search of Lost Dreams event guide and rewards in Infinity Nikki

In Search of Lost Dreams is a new event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. Players can participate in this event and complete four tasks everyday to collect an item called "Dream's Turn." Once sufficient Dream's Turns have been collected, they can be exchanged for valuable in-game rewards like Diamonds, Glitter Bubbles and Bling. The free outfit Dream Chaser can also be obtained by gathering a specific amount of Dream's Turn.
Here's a guide for the In Search of Lost Dreams event in Infinity Nikki 1.3, along with information about the rewards you can get from it.
Infinity Nikki: In Search of Lost Dreams event guide
The In Search of Lost Dreams event is spread out over four days, with four tasks being unlocked each day. As mentioned, completing these tasks will give you "Dream's Turn," which can be used to claim the 3-Star outfit Dream Chaser, as well as Diamonds and other rewards.
Here are all the tasks you need to complete in the In Search of Lost Dreams event in Infinity Nikki:
Day 1 tasks
The four tasks for Day 1 of the event are
1) Take 1 photo of the full moon
To complete this task, head to the Queen's Palace Ruins area in Breezy Meadow. Make sure the full moon is in the frame, and take a photograph to complete this task. Do note that the moon will only come up at night, so make sure to change the time to night using Run, Pear-Pal before taking the photo.
2) Complete Exclusive Quest: Mysterious Prelude
Mysterious Prelude is the beginning of the Song of the Lost main quest for The Queen's Lament event. You can find this quest in your Exclusive Quests tab and track it accordingly. Completing this quest will also complete this task in the In Search of Lost Dreams event.
3) Challenge Illusibloom Depths once
Illusibloom Depths is a new mini-game that is part of The Queen's Lament event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. Participate in any of the Illusibloom Depths challenges to complete this task.
4) Treat the Bullquet twice
To finish this task, you will first need to complete the "Bullquet, Perk Up!" quest that is part of the Bullquet Care Day event. You can find this quest in the Care Notes section of the Bullquet Care Day event page. While doing the quest, you will be tasked with grooming the Bullquet and treating it with the correct formula.
After you have treated the Bullquet twice, this particular task for the In Search of Lost Dreams event will be marked as complete. Check out our detailed guide on completing the Bullquet! Perk Up quest in Infinity Nikki.
Day 2 tasks
These are the four tasks that you will need to complete for Day 2 of the In Search of Lost Dreams event:
1) Take 1 photo of the Illusiblooms within the Queen Philomia's Palace Ruins
Illusiblooms are the big purple flowers that can be found in the Queen's Palace Ruins area. To take a picture of an Illusibloom, first teleport to the Queen's Palace Ruins Front Yard Warp Spire and then head west to the garden with a big Illusibloom in the middle. Take 1 photo of the Illusibloom to complete this task in the In Search of Lost Dreams event.
2) Complete all stories in [Care Notes] and [Color-Changing Tales] during Bullquet Care Day
Once you have finished the "Bullquet, Perk Up!" quest, all the other World and Random quests under the Care Notes and Color-Changing Tales sections will be unlocked. Complete the following quests:
Care Notes
- Hand Over the Formula!
- Researchers, Reporting In!
Color-Changing Tales
- Color Change, Big Opportunity
- Snap! Capture the Healthy Moment
- Developing Color-Changing Dye
Also read: All Care Notes quests in Infinity Nikki
3) Treat the Bullquet 5 times
Head to the Bullquet's location and use the Aroma Formula a total of five times to complete this task in the In Search of Lost Dreams event.
4) Collect all Whimstars and Dews of Inspiration in the Forest Cavern located in the Queen's Palace Ruins West Forest
To complete this task, collect one Whimstar and six Dews of Inspiration in the Forest Cavern that can be found right next to the Queen's Palace Ruins West Forest Warp Spire.
If you've already collected the Whimstar and Dews of Inspiration prior to the beginning of this event, the task will automatically be marked as complete. In case you haven't collected them, venture into the cavern and collect the items to complete this task in the In Search of Lost Dreams event.
Infinity Nikki: In Search of Lost Dreams event rewards
You can get the following rewards by completing tasks and earning Dream's Turns in the In Search of Lost Dreams event:
The 3-Star outfit Dream Chaser has a total of nine clothing pieces, which can be collected one by one after accumulating the necessary amount of Dream's Turn. Once you collect 1100 Dream's Turn, the entire outfit will be unlocked.
