Taking a photo with Floating Wish Isle is one of the Day 1 event tasks for the Fields of Vernal Bloom event in Infinity Nikki 1.4. Completing these daily tasks in this event rewards you with an item called "Bloom Buds." Once you have collected a sufficient number of Bloom Buds, you can exchange them in order to get valuable rewards such as Diamonds, as well as the free 3-Star outfit Floating Blossoms.

This particular task requires you to take a photograph with the Floating Wish Isle in the background. Read on to find out how to complete this task in the Fields of Vernal Bloom event in Infinity Nikki.

How to take a photo with Floating Wish Isle in Infinity Nikki

To access the Floating Wish Isle area, you have to start the new main event quest, "Shine! Party King!". The Floating Wish Isle can be unlocked fairly early into the quest, so you need not play through the entire quest in order to finish this task.

Once you have unlocked the new region, follow these steps to take a photo with the Floating Wish Isle:

Step 1: Head over to the Floating Wish Isle center stage

Location of the event task (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

First, teleport to the Wish Pass Office Warp Spire, and then head southeast till you reach the edge of the water. Use the lily pads to cross the water and reach the main stage area of the Floating Wish Isle.

If you haven't completed the Shine! Party King! quest, you will find a few NPC Faewish Sprites there. You don't need to interact with them for this particular task, and their presence will not hinder its completion.

Step 2: Take a photo with the entire Floating Wish Isle

Take a picture with the Floating Wish Isle visible in the frame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

The best place to take this photo is right at the center of the main stage area. Position Nikki here, then open up your camera. Make sure your aperture is set to f/16, and set up the photo so that the entire Floating Wish Isle is visible in the background. Once you are satisfied with the composition, you can take the photograph.

After you have finished taking the photo, the task "Take a photo with Floating Wish Isle" for Day 1 of the Fields of Vernal Bloom event will be completed.

