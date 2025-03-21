Infinity Nikki 1.4 free outfits and how to get them

Infinity Nikki 1.4 is all set to be released on March 25, 2025. Along with a new region, events, and quests, players can look forward to many new outfits. While some of these outfits can only be obtained via gacha from the Resonance banners, a few other outfits can be claimed for free.

Ad

In Infinity Nikki 1.4, players can get a total of four free outfits, just by logging into the game and participating in certain events. Read on to find out more details regarding the new free outfits that will be available in the upcoming version.

How to get four free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.4

Out of the four free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.4, one is a 4-Star outfit (with an evolution), while the rest are 3-Star outfits.

Ad

Trending

These are all the outfits you can get for free in Infinity Nikki 1.4:

Floating Blossoms (3-Star outfit)

3-Star outfit Floating Blossoms (Image via Infold Games)

Floating Blossoms is a 3-Star outfit that can be obtained in Infinity Nikki 1.4 by participating in the "Fields of Vernal Bloom" limited-time event. This outfit has a very flowery theme, including the dress, the hair, and even the handbag. Its color palette is in muted blue and green, with shades of off-white.

Ad

Further details regarding how to participate in the event and obtain this outfit will be announced by the developers soon.

Momo Rain (4-Star outfit)

4-Star outfit Momo Rain (Image via Infold Games)

The 4-Star outfit Momo Rain can be obtained from the Heartfelt Gifts store after Infinity Nikki 1.4 goes live. The Heartfelt Gifts store is a free in-game store that rewards players with three outfits per patch — one of these outfits is always a 4-Star outfit with an evolution, while the other two are 3-Star outfits.

Ad

The Momo Rain outfit is designed to look like a Momo Cloak and also comes with a backpack that has Momo's face on it.

Fruity Wish (3-Star outfit)

3-Star outfit Fruity Wish (Image via Infold Games)

Fruity Wish is a 3-Star outfit that can be claimed from the Heartfelt Gifts store in Infinity Nikki 1.4. It is a black babydoll outfit with a matching bow and neckpiece. The apple-patterned motifs on the dress are probably what lends this outfit its name.

Ad

Childhood Moments (3-Star outfit)

3-Star outfit Childhood Moments (Image via Infold Games)

Childhood Moments is another free 3-star outfit that can be obtained from the Heartfelt Gifts store once version 1.4 goes live. This blue-and-white themed outfit comes with a contrasting pink hairstyle, giving it a cute look overall.

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki introduces web-based code redemption system

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.