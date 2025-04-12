Infinity Nikki Flutter Storm and Blooming Dreams rerun announced

A recent announcement by the developers has revealed two upcoming outfit rerun banners that will be featured soon in Infinity Nikki. Two extremely popular 5-star outfits, Flutter Storm and Blooming Dreams will soon get their reruns in the game. These two outfits were released back when the game was first launched in December 2024, meaning that many players who hadn't started playing back then could not get their hands on this outfit. Hence, news of these outfit reruns has made a huge chunk of the playerbase very happy.

Read on to find out more information regarding the Flutter Storm and Blooming Dreams rerun banners in Infinity Nikki.

5-star outfits Flutter Storm and Blooming Dreams will be getting reruns soon

Blooming Fantasy banner in Infinity Nikki 1.0 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

As stated above, the Flutter Storm and Blooming Dreams outfits were first released in Infinity Nikki 1.0. Available on the "Butterfly Dream" and "Blooming Fantasy" banners respectively, these outfits have been iconic since launch, and players had been requesting the developers for a rerun of these outfits for quite some time.

Infold Games has now announced that the Flutter Storm outfit will have a rerun banner in Infinity Nikki 1.6, while the Blooming Dreams outfit will rerun in version 1.7. The exact launch dates for these versions has not been revealed yet, so players will have to wait a while more to know exactly when they can obtain these two outfits.

In the meantime, let us take a look at the Flutter Storm and Blooming Dreams outfits and their various evolutions.

Flutter Storm

Flutter Storm base outfit and evolution #1 (Image via Infold Games)

The base Flutter Storm outfit is a rich blue dress tinged with hints of silver. It also has butterfly motifs, living up to its name. The first evolution is titled Flutter Storm: Fire Song, and features red and golden hues.

Second and third evolutions of Flutter Storm (Image via Infold Games)

The second evolution, Flutter Storm: Forest Song, is an outfit with a soft green palette, while the last evolution called Flutter Storm: Dream Chant has a very soft lilac base mixed with pink, white and silver.

Blooming Dreams

Blooming Dreams base outfit and evolution #1 (Image via Infold Games)

The Blooming Dreams base outfit is a soft purple-themed ballgown dress, featuring translucent wings of the same color. The first evolution is called Blooming Dreams: Tides, and is a dark blue variant of the base outfit.

Blooming Dreams evolutions #2 and #3 (Image via Infold Games)

The second evolution titled Blooming Dreams: Glow is a bright outfit in shades of yellow and green. The third and last evolution, Blooming Dreams: Phoenix, features a scarlet red palette with hints of gold.

The Blooming Dreams outfit also functions as an Ability Outfit, thanks to the wings that come with it. After players obtain and equip the full Blooming Dreams outfit, they can use its special ability which lets Nikki jump and float for longer distances.

