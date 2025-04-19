All upcoming features and optimizations coming to Infinity Nikki 1.5

Despite being a game that was launched less than six months ago, Infinity Nikki has developed a very loyal global playerbase. Adequate two-way communication between the players and the developers goes a long way in fanbase retention for any game — and the same applies for Infinity Nikki and Infold Games. Apart from regularly conveying information about future updates and new QoL features, Infold Games has also been very pro-active in addressing issues and concerns raised by the players.

Recently, a sneak peek into the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update was provided by the developers, which not only provides details about new content that will be added in the upcoming version, but also adds certain QoL updates to the game that players have been asking for quite some time. This article provides details regarding these new features and optimizations that will be coming soon to Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki 1.5 new optimizations and updates revealed

As announced by the developers, the following are all the new features and updates that will be added in Infinity Nikki 1.5:

Vertical photo mode and other camera customizations

New vertical photography mode in Infinity Nikki (Image via Infold Games)

Starting from Infinity Nikki 1.5, players on PC and PS5 will finally be able to take photos in vertical mode. This feature has been heavily requested by the playerbase for quite some time, and the developers are finally introducing a vertical photo mode to the game. As of now, mobile players will not have this separate vertical photo mode, and only PC and PS5 players will be able to use it.

20 custom photo presets can now be saved for future use. These presets can also be shared with friends who want to take photos in a similar style. Additionally. the previously teased 'camera merchant Leila' will be introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.5, and players can obtain eight new photo poses from her.

New storyline and area

As already announced, Infinity Nikki 1.5 will feature a brand new area titled "Serenity Island", which will be inhabited by the Pieceys. Furthermore, version 1.5 will feature a fresh story involving Nikki and the "Primordial Sea of Stars", where she will "uncover secrets about her past, present, and future".

Co-op mode unlocked

A new co-op multiplayer map will be added to Infinity Nikki (Image via Infold Games)

Starting from Infinity Nikki 1.5, you can play the game with your friends in co-op mode. This mode will be restricted only to one particular map, which will have mechanics, challenges, and mini-games designed specifically for co-op gameplay. This co-op mode is optional, and players who don't wish to explore this map with friends will not miss out on any main story content.

Custom Ability styling and upgrades

Players can now mix and match Ability outfits (Image via Infold Games)

Currently in game, Nikki can only use Abilities when she has the entire Ability outfit equipped. After Infinity Nikki 1.5 goes live, Nikki will be able to access these Abilities regardless of what outfit she has on. This means that players will be able to put together pieces belonging to different Ability outfits, while still retaining the overworld Ability. Do note that this feature applies to almost all outfits except a few specific ones such as Spectral Mist and Daughter of the Lake.

Additionally, the following outfits will also have their abilities enhanced and refined:

Crystal Poems

Froggy Fashion

Breezy Tea Time

Shark Mirage

Forest's Fluttering

Glow-up system overhaul

Outfits will get a new color variant after they are glowed up (Image via Infold Games)

Starting from Infinity Nikki 1.5, glowing up all 4-star and 5-star outfits will unlock a new color variant for them. These color variants can be obtained by glowing up specific pieces, so you don't necessarily need to wait for the full outfit glow-up to unlock the new colors for the outfit.

However, this system will not be applied to 3-star outfits. Instead, you can dye all 3-star outfits in different colors once they have been fully glowed up.

Other QoL updates

New Whim calendar in Infinity Nikki (Image via Infold Games)

Infinity Nikki 1.5 will also add a few other miscellaneous QoL features, which are:

Visual in-game enhancements for mobile and PC players.

X-axis and Y-axis inversion for controller and keyboard/mouse.

PS4 players can now obtain Platinum Trophies in an easier manner (with less grinding).

Main menu interface will be decluttered and streamlined.

Button to hide UI.

Whim Calendar interface to help track event progress and accumulation of Vital Energy.

