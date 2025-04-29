How to use the new Dyeing feature in Infinity Nikki

With the launch of Infinity Nikki 1.5, many new mechanisms have been added to the game. One such feature is the new Dyeing system, which lets you dye obtained outfits and clothing pieces in various colors. This feature is not locked behind any quest, so players can access the Dyeing mechanism immediately after logging in to the game (post the version 1.5 update).
This article discusses the new Dyeing feature in Infinity Nikki and also provides instructions on how to successfully dye outfits and outfit pieces.
How to dye clothes in Infinity Nikki
Accessing the Dyeing feature
The Dyeing mechanism in Infinity can be accessed in one of two ways, which are the following:
- From the DIY Workshop in the Pear-Pal menu.
- From the Dyeing option (bottom-most button on the left) in the Wardrobe menu.
Once you have entered the Dyeing screen, you can select which piece(s) you want to dye. As of the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update, you can dye only certain hair, clothing pieces, accessories, and handheld items. After you have picked the outfit/accessory you want to dye, click on the "Dye" button in the bottom right corner to proceed.
Understanding color palettes
Once you have entered the Dyeing screen, you will notice a variety of different color palettes on the right. The first six color palettes are free for all players, with the initial two color slots on each of these palettes being unlocked automatically once you obtain any outfit/outfit piece. The remaining color palettes can be unlocked depending on the rarity of the outfit/piece and the number of evolutions you have.
5-star outfits/pieces
These are the rules for 5-star outfits and outfit pieces that can be dyed:
- Palettes 1-6 are unlocked for free.
- Palettes 7-9 can be unlocked after obtaining the entire outfit.
- Palettes 10-13 can be unlocked after obtaining the outfit's first Evolution.
- Palettes 14-18 can be unlocked after obtaining the outfit's second Evolution.
- The custom color wheel is unlocked after obtaining the outfit's third Evolution.
4-star outfits/pieces
The following rules apply to 4-star outfits that can be dyed:
- Palettes 1-6 are unlocked for free.
- Palettes 7-9 can be unlocked after collecting the entire outfit.
- Palettes 10-13 can be unlocked after obtaining the outfit's Evolution.
3-star outfits/pieces
- Palettes 1-6 are unlocked for free.
- Palettes 7-9 can be unlocked after obtaining the entire outfit.
- Palette 10 can be unlocked after glowing up the complete outfit.
Apart from the palette unlocking rules involving outfit completion and evolution, you will also need items called Radiant Prisms (for 5-star outfits), Luminous Prisms (for 4-star outfits), and Rainbow Prisms (for 3-star outfits) to unlock the full color palettes. All these items can be obtained from completing Mira Crown challenges, events, and from the in-game shop.
Dyeing outfits
The Dyeing system in Infinity Nikki divides each outfit/accessory into different areas, which can be dyed separately. You select a color from any palette (from among the ones that you have unlocked) for each particular area. You can check which area corresponds to which part of the outfit by simply clicking on it.
Once you are done picking colors for all the areas, click on the 'Save' button to finish the Dyeing process. You can save up to a total of seven Dyeing Schemes for each outfit/outfit piece.
