How to obtain the Confession Lace outfit in Infinity Nikki

Confession Lace is a free 3-Star outfit that can be obtained by players in Infinity Nikki. Both getting and crafting this outfit is very easy, as it does not require you to complete any long-drawn quests or collect any items in exchange for it. All you need to do is open a particular chest and get the Confession Lace outfit sketch, following which, you can craft the outfit.
That said, the chest from which you can get this outfit sketch is rather well hidden, and not easily discovered during day-to-day exploration. Read on to find out the exact location of the chest which will give you the Confession Lace outfit sketch, as well as how to craft the outfit in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: How to get the Confession Lace outfit
Follow these steps to first obtain the outfit sketch for Confession Lace:
Step 1: Teleport to the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire and head to the docks
The chest from which you can get the Confession Lace outfit sketch is located in Breezy Meadow. To get to it, first teleport to the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire, and make your way toward the docks (located east).
Step 2: Go to the edge of the water
Once you reach the docks, take the passage that leads to the water and keep going straight till you reach the very end. You can spot an NPC named Antonio standing at this location.
Step 3: Open the chest underneath the wooden planks
The chest from which you can get the Confession Lace outfit sketch is hidden in the water right beneath this location. Jump down into the water (it's not too deep so Nikki can stand comfortably) and go underneath the wooden planks. Open the chest to obtain the Confession Lace outfit sketch.
How to craft the Confession Lace outfit
Once you have opened the chest and obtained the outfit sketch, head over to the Sketches menu and navigate to the Confession Lace outfit under the "Dresses" tab. You will need the following materials to craft Confession Lace:
- 2 Ribbon Eel Essence
- 80 Threads of Purity
- 8000 Bling
After you have collected the necessary materials, click on the "Craft" option to get the Confession Lace outfit.
