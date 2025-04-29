Infinity Nikki: How to complete the new Starwish Bottle daily tasks

Infinity Nikki 1.5 has introduced a new segment of daily tasks, which works similarly to the already-existing Daily Wishes. Titled 'Starlit Moments', these daily tasks also comprise five individual tasks that players must complete in order to earn in-game rewards. Of these tasks, there are a couple of objectives that involve the "Starwish Bottle", which is a new item introduced in version 1.5.

This article provides details on how to complete the new Starwish Bottle tasks in the Starlit Moments section of Infinity Nikki's daily tasks.

Infinity Nikki: Completing the new Starwish Bottle daily tasks in Starlit Moments

As mentioned, the Starwish Bottle is a new item that can be used by players to send and receive Starwish messages. While you can receive Starwish Bottles sent by other players anywhere near the beach in the Sea of Stars region, you must teleport to a specific place to send Starwish Bottle messages.

Currently, there are two new daily tasks related to the Starwish Bottle in Infinity Nikki, which are:

Head to Dream Star Isles and take 0/1 photo with the Starwish Bottle.

Leave a 0/1 message in the Starwish Bottle.

Here's how to complete both these daily tasks in Infinity Nikki 1.5:

1) Head to Dream Star Isles and take 0/1 photo with the Starwish Bottle

Location of the big Starwish Bottle in the Sea of Stars (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

In order to start this daily task, first head to the Dream Star Isles: Beach Warp Nexus in the Sea of Stars. From here, walk a short distance north to reach a giant Starwish Bottle.

Take a photograph with the Starwish Bottle in the background (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once here, stand in front of the Starwish Bottle and open the in-game camera. Make sure the Starwish Bottle is in the frame along with Nikki, and take a picture. If the Starwish Bottle is not being detected by the system, make sure your aperture is set to f/16. In case that doesn't work either, experiment a little with the zoom in/zoom out settings till you get a prompt for the Starwish Bottle.

Once both Nikki and the Starwish Bottle have been detected, snap a photograph. Doing so will complete this daily task.

2) Leave a 0/1 message in the Starwish Bottle

Click on the "Submit" option to begin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

In order to start this task, you will first need to complete the "Illuminate the Dream Star Isles" World Quest in the Sea of Stars, thus activating the Color Lookbook. Once you have finished the quest and unlocked the Color Lookbook, return to the giant Starwish Bottle. Walk up to it and click on the "Submit" option.

Make your changes and hit 'Send' (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Write a wish of your own, or choose one from amongst the presets. You can also add a photo and a gift. Finally, click on the "Send" button. Once you do so, this daily task will be marked as complete.

