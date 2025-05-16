How to exchange Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops in Infinity Nikki

Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops are two new collectible items added in Infinity Nikki 1.5. Both these items can be found in the brand new region of Serenity Island, and can be collected in exchange for rewards (similar to Whimstars, Whim Balloons, and Dews of Inspiration).

This article discusses how to exchange the Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops that you can collect on Serenity Island for valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Prisms for the new Dyeing system, and more.

Infinity Nikki: How can you exchange Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops?

Whim Bubbles are found on Serenity Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Collectible items such as Whimstars, Whim Balloons, Dews of Inspiration, and Dews of Firework can all be exchanged in game via the Heart of Infinity, or by talking to specific NPCs. The same applies for the newly added Whim Balloons and Serenity Dewdrops.

There are a total of 41 Whim Bubbles and 233 Serenity Dewdrops that can be collected from all over Serenity Island. Do keep in mind that you need to have the entire Serenity Island region unlocked in order to obtain all the collectible items. You can exchange all Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops by talking to the Piecey named Pouchy, who resides at Serenity Island.

Location of Pouchy on Serenity Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To get to Pouchy's location, first teleport to the Soakville Entrance Warp Spire in Serenity Island. From here, follow the path southwest till you reach the town square. Here, you will find a Piecey named Pouchy. Pouchy's location is not marked on the map, so you cannot directly navigate to him.

Interact with Pouchy to exchange the collectibles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Interact with Pouchy to share the Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops that you have collected, for a variety of rewards. Depending on the item you want to exchange, click on either the "Share Whim Bubbles" or the "Share Serenity Dewdrops" option.

Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops rewards

Rewards for exchanging Whim Bubbles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

These are all the rewards that you can get from Pouchy for sharing your Whim Bubbles:

Serenity Bubblet, Sweet Bubblet, Azure Bubblet, Honey Bubblet, Lavenfringe Bubblet (souvenirs)

Diamonds x200

Shining Particles x150

Shiny Bubbles x600

Radiant Prism x10

Luminous Prism x30

Rainbow Prism x30

420,000 Bling

Rewards for exchanging Serenity Dewdrops (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Additionally, you can get the following by exchanging the Serenity Dewdrops that you have collected:

Level Rewards

1 1 Resonite Crystal, 10 Radiant Prism, 20000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity 2 1 Resonite Crystal, 30 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh, 25 Luminous Prism, 20000 Bling 3 1 Resonite Crystal, 50 Shining Particles, 25 Rainbow Prism, 25000 Bling 4 1 Resonite Crystal, 1 Iridescent Thoughts, 20000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity 5 1 Resonite Crystal, 10 Radiant Prism, 30000 Bling, 75 Threads of Purity 6 1 Resonite Crystal, 30 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh, 25 Luminous Prism, 30000 Bling 7 1 Resonite Crystal, 50 Shining Particles, 25 Rainbow Prism, 30000 Bling 8 1 Resonite Crystal, 10 Radiant Prism, 30 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh, 30000 Bling

