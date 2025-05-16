How to exchange Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops in Infinity Nikki

Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops are two new collectible items added in Infinity Nikki 1.5. Both these items can be found in the brand new region of Serenity Island, and can be collected in exchange for rewards (similar to Whimstars, Whim Balloons, and Dews of Inspiration).
This article discusses how to exchange the Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops that you can collect on Serenity Island for valuable in-game rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Prisms for the new Dyeing system, and more.
Infinity Nikki: How can you exchange Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Collectible items such as Whimstars, Whim Balloons, Dews of Inspiration, and Dews of Firework can all be exchanged in game via the Heart of Infinity, or by talking to specific NPCs. The same applies for the newly added Whim Balloons and Serenity Dewdrops.
There are a total of 41 Whim Bubbles and 233 Serenity Dewdrops that can be collected from all over Serenity Island. Do keep in mind that you need to have the entire Serenity Island region unlocked in order to obtain all the collectible items. You can exchange all Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops by talking to the Piecey named Pouchy, who resides at Serenity Island.
To get to Pouchy's location, first teleport to the Soakville Entrance Warp Spire in Serenity Island. From here, follow the path southwest till you reach the town square. Here, you will find a Piecey named Pouchy. Pouchy's location is not marked on the map, so you cannot directly navigate to him.
Interact with Pouchy to share the Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops that you have collected, for a variety of rewards. Depending on the item you want to exchange, click on either the "Share Whim Bubbles" or the "Share Serenity Dewdrops" option.
Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings
Whim Bubbles and Serenity Dewdrops rewards
These are all the rewards that you can get from Pouchy for sharing your Whim Bubbles:
- Serenity Bubblet, Sweet Bubblet, Azure Bubblet, Honey Bubblet, Lavenfringe Bubblet (souvenirs)
- Diamonds x200
- Shining Particles x150
- Shiny Bubbles x600
- Radiant Prism x10
- Luminous Prism x30
- Rainbow Prism x30
- 420,000 Bling
Additionally, you can get the following by exchanging the Serenity Dewdrops that you have collected:
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.