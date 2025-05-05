Locations of all the Gifties in Infinity Nikki

The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update introduced tons of new content, including areas, quests, outfits, and events. One such limited-time event, "Where are the Gifties?" requires you to find various Gifties hiding in different locations at Serenity Island. Note that to play this event, you need to unlock the newly added Serenity Island map — you can do this by playing through the Serenity Island exclusive quest "Chapter 1: Land of Peace and Purity."

This article provides the locations of all the Gifties that you will need to locate in the limited-time event in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Locations of all Gifties in the "Where are the Gifties?" event

The "Where are the Gifties?" event can be accessed by heading over to the Events tab and then navigating to the Limited-time Collection section on the bottom right of the 'Bubble Season' tab.

These are the locations of all eight Gifties that you will need to find:

1) Thuddy Squash Forever Gifty

To get to this Gifty's location, teleport to the Soakville Entrance Warp Spire and take the path straight in. Once you reach Auntie Generous' location, turn right to find the Gifty behind the wooden boxes (with the pumpkins on them).

2) Pink Bubble Bath Gifty

To find this Gifty, teleport back to the Soakville Entrance Warp Spire and take the path on the left. You will notice a Piecey named Terra, behind whom you will find a pool with pink foam. You can find the Gifty on a wooden box here, right next to three Pieceys.

3) Joyful Tunes Gifty

Start by teleporting to the Thuddy Squash Warp Settlement Spire, then turn around and follow the path that goes north. You will find the Gifty a short distance later, on the wall of the pool.

4) Springwater Cooling Gifty

From the previous location (location of Gifty #3), start heading east. Cross the stretch of water to find the Gifty on the rocks.

5) Smiling Blooms Gifty

Teleport to the Bubblebloom Field Warp Spire and walk straight ahead to find the Gifty on a sign board.

6) Lost Among Ancient Walls Gifty

To get to this Gifty, first teleport to the Old Ruins Warp Spire. From here, turn east and jump straight down. You will find the Gifty on the rocks.

7) Pink Crystal Salt Gifty

Teleport to the Crystal Salt Main Area Warp Spire and follow the path leading northwest. Once you reach the edge, jump straight down to the lower level. You will find the Gifty on a wooden box.

8) So Big, So Shiny Gifty

Teleport back to the Crystal Salt Main Area Warp Spire, and head a short distance northeast to find this Gifty on a hay bale.

