Infinity Nikki: How to get the free 4-star outfit Puffy Panda

The Puffy Panda outfit is a new 4-star outfit that will be released in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.5. It is a free outfit, meaning all players can obtain it without using their Diamonds or Revelation Crystals. To get this outfit, all you need to do is participate in an event and complete specific tasks, following which you will get the outfit for free.
This article provides information on how to get the Puffy Panda 4-star outfit in Infinity Nikki.
How can you get the free 4-star outfit Puffy Panda in Infinity Nikki?
The Puffy Panda outfit can be obtained from the "Cozy Caretakers: Protect the Pandas" event in Infinity Nikki 1.5. This event begins on May 20, 2025, 8 pm (UTC -7), and will last until June 12, 2025, 12:50 pm (UTC -7).
The Cozy Caretakers: Protect the Pandas event is a collaboration between Infold Games, Sichuan Green Foundation, and the Giant Panda National Park. Sichuan Green Foundation is a Chinese non-profit ecological welfare organization, while the Giant Panda National Park is a Chinese nature reserve that protects pandas and their habitats.
Throughout the duration of the event, players will be required to complete specific daily tasks and objectives. Doing these will provide in-game rewards and add to "Shared Warmth," a collective count of event tasks performed by Infinity Nikki players across the globe.
After the Shared Warmth has reached a particular milestone, the Puffy Panda 4-star outfit will be unlocked – all players can obtain it for free. Other rewards, such as the "Dark Circles" base makeup and a special Momo's Cloak titled "Momo's Cloak: Panda," can also be obtained as rewards from this event.
The main attribute of the Puffy Panda outfit is "Cool". Despite being a 4-star outfit, it is not an ability outfit. This means that obtaining it will not unlock any special Whimsicality or ability that Nikki can use. This outfit does not have any Evolutions or Glow-Up mechanisms either.
The Puffy Panda outfit functions like a cute Panda suit, which Nikki slips into. The Momo's Cloak: Panda also serves as a mini-Panda outfit for Momo, so that he can match Nikki's panda outfit.
