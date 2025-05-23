Infinity Nikki: How to take a photo of Competitive Belt raising arms and showing off strength

Taking a photo of Competitive Belt raising arms and showing off strength is one of the tasks in the new Journey through Serenity event in Infinity Nikki 1.5. This event consists of certain tasks that players need to complete, doing which rewards them with "Serenity Points". Once a certain number of Serenity Points have been accumulated, they can be exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Glitter Bubbles, and Bling.

The task "Take a photo of Competitive Belt raising arms and showing off strength" requires players to fight the new Competitive Belt enemy, and take a picture of it while it is raising its arms and flexing mid-battle. This article provides a guide on where to locate the Competitive Belt, along with how to snap a picture as required in order to complete this event task in Infinity Nikki.

Taking a photo of Competitive Belt raising arms and showing off strength in Infinity Nikki

The Competitive Belt enemy can be located in the newly added region of Serenity Island. This means that you will need to have the entire Serenity Island region unlocked in order to complete this task.

Follow these steps to take a photo of Competitive Belt raising arms and showing off strength:

Teleport to the Misty Peak Warp Spire

Location of the task (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Start by teleporting to the Misty Peak Warp Spire in Serenity Island. From here, follow the path northwest, and enter the "Blocked Cavern".

Make your way further inside the cavern

Once here, jump down and keep following the path to reach the deepest part of the Blocked Cavern. You will find the Competitive Belt enemy at this location.

Attack the Competitive Belt and wait for it to raise its arms

Attack the enemy, then wait till it performs a special move where it shoots an arc of purple energy at you. Once you see the Competitive Belt doing this, jump over the attack, and quickly open your camera. The Competitive Belt will now raise its arms and show off its strength. Snap a picture while it is doing so.

Do note that you will need to engage the enemy in combat in order to complete this task. Simply standing at a distance will not work, as the particular pose that you need to photograph is performed after a special attack, as mentioned above.

After you have taken the photograph, the "Take a photo of Competitive Belt raising arms and showing off strength" task in the Journey through Serenity event will be marked as complete.

