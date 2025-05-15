How to ride the Breezy Bubbleboat in Infinity Nikki

Riding the Breezy Bubbleboat is a task in the Breezy Bubbleboat event in Infinity Nikki. With the launch of Infinity Nikki 1.5, two new areas were added: Sea of Stars and Serenity Island. The event focuses on Serenity Island's Pieceys, and consists of a task that requires players to ride the Breezy Bubbleboat in Serenity Island in exchange for Diamonds.
While the event and its related gameplay is permanent content, the special task that rewards players for riding the Breezy Bubbleboat one time will be available only for this current version. Read on to find out how to complete the "Ride the Breezy Bubbleboat 1 time, alone or with a friend" task in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: Riding the Breezy Bubbleboat
Before you can ride the Breezy Bubbleboat in Infinity Nikki, complete the following Serenity Island exclusive quests:
- Chapter I: Land of Peace and Purity
- Chapter II: Old Days Lost in the Mist
- Chapter III: Only the Spring Knows
- Set off an an adventure riding the bubbles (Innocent Encounters quest)
Once you've completed all four aforementioned quests, follow these steps to ride the Breezy Bubbleboat in Serenity Island:
Teleport to the Misty Peak Warp Spire and go northeast
To begin, teleport to the Misty Peak Warp Spire and head northeast to the very edge of the island, as marked on the map. You will spot the Piecey named Annie, who you might remember from the "Set off an an adventure riding the bubbles" quest. Walk past Annie and head right up to the Adventurer's Bubblebloom flower.
Jump on the Breezy Bubbleboat
Once here, wait for the Adventurer's Bubblebloom flower to create a giant bubble. Then, hop on the bubble, which is essentially the Breezy Bubbleboat. You can ride this bubble to take in the sights of Serenity Island as well as enter "Sightseeing Mode" once atop the bubble, which will let you pose and take photos while in mid-air.
After you've hopped on the Breezy Bubbleboat for the first time, the "Ride the Breezy Bubbleboat 1 time, alone or with a friend" task in the Breezy Bubbleboat event will be marked complete.
