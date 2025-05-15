How to ride the Breezy Bubbleboat in Infinity Nikki

Riding the Breezy Bubbleboat is a task in the Breezy Bubbleboat event in Infinity Nikki. With the launch of Infinity Nikki 1.5, two new areas were added: Sea of Stars and Serenity Island. The event focuses on Serenity Island's Pieceys, and consists of a task that requires players to ride the Breezy Bubbleboat in Serenity Island in exchange for Diamonds.

Ad

While the event and its related gameplay is permanent content, the special task that rewards players for riding the Breezy Bubbleboat one time will be available only for this current version. Read on to find out how to complete the "Ride the Breezy Bubbleboat 1 time, alone or with a friend" task in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Riding the Breezy Bubbleboat

You can take pictures atop the Breezy Bubbleboat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Before you can ride the Breezy Bubbleboat in Infinity Nikki, complete the following Serenity Island exclusive quests:

Ad

Trending

Chapter I: Land of Peace and Purity

Chapter II: Old Days Lost in the Mist

Chapter III: Only the Spring Knows

Set off an an adventure riding the bubbles (Innocent Encounters quest)

Once you've completed all four aforementioned quests, follow these steps to ride the Breezy Bubbleboat in Serenity Island:

Teleport to the Misty Peak Warp Spire and go northeast

Location of the Breezy Bubbleboat in Serenity Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To begin, teleport to the Misty Peak Warp Spire and head northeast to the very edge of the island, as marked on the map. You will spot the Piecey named Annie, who you might remember from the "Set off an an adventure riding the bubbles" quest. Walk past Annie and head right up to the Adventurer's Bubblebloom flower.

Ad

Jump on the Breezy Bubbleboat

Ad

Once here, wait for the Adventurer's Bubblebloom flower to create a giant bubble. Then, hop on the bubble, which is essentially the Breezy Bubbleboat. You can ride this bubble to take in the sights of Serenity Island as well as enter "Sightseeing Mode" once atop the bubble, which will let you pose and take photos while in mid-air.

After you've hopped on the Breezy Bubbleboat for the first time, the "Ride the Breezy Bubbleboat 1 time, alone or with a friend" task in the Breezy Bubbleboat event will be marked complete.

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.