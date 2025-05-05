Infinity Nikki Find Fragrance: Blossom Essence quest guide

Infinity Nikki 1.5 has introduced many new quests to the game, one of them being the 'Find Fragrance: Blossom Essence' quest. Completing this quest lets you unlock the Pristine Dewdrop Whim Fragrance sketch from the Heart of Infinity (Wishfield Shard). Pristine Dewdrop is a Hair Oil Whim Fragrance that allows players to shoot Purifying Orbs based on a certain rhythm.

Note that the Find Fragrance: Blossom Essence quest takes place on the newly added Serenity Island region, so you will need to have this area unlocked before you can start the quest.

This article provides a guide on how to complete the Find Fragrance: Blossom Essence quest, and obtain the Pristine Dewdrop Whim Fragrance sketch in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki Find Fragrance: Blossom Essence quest walkthrough

Follow these steps to complete the Find Fragrance: Blossom Essence quest in Infinity Nikki:

1) Reach the cavern where the Blossom Essence is located

Location of the quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

First, teleport to the Old Ruins Warp Spire in Serenity Island, then face north and jump down to reach the cavern where the Blossom Essence is located. You can also navigate to this cavern's location by heading to the Events tab, and clicking on Serenity Companion > A Moment in Serenity > Innocent Encounters.

2) Enter the cavern and use the Springbloom to get to the upper level

Ride the Springbloom's water stream to reach the upper floor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After entering the cavern, follow the path heading inwards. At a short distance ahead you will find a Springbloom that you will need to activate. Note that you will need the Springbloom Enchantment outfit in order to activate the Springbloom (using the Awaken Springbloom ability). Take the water stream generated by the Springbloom to head to the upper level.

3) Keep following the path

You will reach an area that has a Whim Bubble challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Follow the path straight inwards, past the Esselings — you can defeat them and claim the chest here if you want. As you keep to the path, you will soon come across a bridge. Cross it and you will come face to face with a Whim bubble challenge.

4) Jump down two levels

Once you reach the area with the Whim Bubble challenge, jump straight down to the level with the Springblooms. Here, you will find another hole that takes you another level down. Jump through the hole to reach the lowest level.

5) Defeat the enemies and open the chest

Defeat all the nearby Esselings and unlock the chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once at the bottom-most level, follow the path and you will spot a group of Esselings guarding a chest. This is the chest that contains the Blossom Essence. Defeat all the Esselings, and open the chest to claim the Blossom Essence. As you do so, the Find Fragrance: Blossom Essence quest will be marked as complete.

