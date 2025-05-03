How to obtain the Springbloom Enchantment outfit in Infinity Nikki

Springbloom Enchantment is a new Ability Outfit added in Infinity Nikki 1.5. This outfit lets players use the Springblooms present in the new region of Serenity Island for traversal purposes. Unlocking and crafting the Springbloom Enchantment outfit is mandatory for exploring Serenity Island, as you won't be able to reach the uppermost parts of the island without using this outfit's special ability.

Ad

Read on to find out how to unlock the Springbloom Enchantment outfit sketch, along with how to craft it in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Obtaining the Springbloom Enchantment outfit sketch

Start playing the Serenity Island Exclusive Quest first (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Springbloom Enchantment outfit sketch can be unlocked from the Heart of Infinity using 10000 Bling. To do so, first progress through the Serenity Island main quest titled "Chapter 1: Land of Peace and Purity" in the Exclusive Quests tab.

Ad

Trending

You will need 10000 Bling to unlock the outfit sketch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Continue playing through the quest till you reach the part where the Pieceys explain how Springblooms work on Serenity Island. At this point, the Springbloom Enchantment outfit node will be unlocked in the Heart of Infinity, and you can obtain it with 10000 Bling.

Ad

Also read: How to get Ethereal Stars in Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki: Crafting the Springbloom Enchantment outfit

Craft the outfit using the required materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you've unlocked the Springbloom Enchantment outfit sketch, craft it from the Sketches menu using

Ad

8 x Bedrock Crystal: Hurl

4 x Starlight Scallops

9 x Daisies

240 x Threads of Purity

After you've gathered all these items, click on the "Craft" button to finish crafting and obtain the Springbloom Enchantment outfit.

How to use the Springbloom Enchantment outfit's special ability

Ad

The special ability provided by the Springbloom Enchantment outfit can only be used on Serenity Island. To use it, walk up to a Springbloom (the large yellow/orange flowers) on the island. Making sure you have the "Awaken Springbloom" ability equipped, use the ability and click when the slider is in the green area. Doing so will make the Springbloom spout a stream of water, upon which you can jump to reach the higher areas of the island.

Ad

Keep in mind that this special ability cannot be used on the similar-looking blue flowers in the Abandoned District area, and can only be used on Springblooms in the Serenity Island region.

Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.