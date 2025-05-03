How to obtain the Springbloom Enchantment outfit in Infinity Nikki

Springbloom Enchantment is a new Ability Outfit added in Infinity Nikki 1.5. This outfit lets players use the Springblooms present in the new region of Serenity Island for traversal purposes. Unlocking and crafting the Springbloom Enchantment outfit is mandatory for exploring Serenity Island, as you won't be able to reach the uppermost parts of the island without using this outfit's special ability.
Read on to find out how to unlock the Springbloom Enchantment outfit sketch, along with how to craft it in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: Obtaining the Springbloom Enchantment outfit sketch
The Springbloom Enchantment outfit sketch can be unlocked from the Heart of Infinity using 10000 Bling. To do so, first progress through the Serenity Island main quest titled "Chapter 1: Land of Peace and Purity" in the Exclusive Quests tab.
Continue playing through the quest till you reach the part where the Pieceys explain how Springblooms work on Serenity Island. At this point, the Springbloom Enchantment outfit node will be unlocked in the Heart of Infinity, and you can obtain it with 10000 Bling.
Infinity Nikki: Crafting the Springbloom Enchantment outfit
Once you've unlocked the Springbloom Enchantment outfit sketch, craft it from the Sketches menu using
- 8 x Bedrock Crystal: Hurl
- 4 x Starlight Scallops
- 9 x Daisies
- 240 x Threads of Purity
After you've gathered all these items, click on the "Craft" button to finish crafting and obtain the Springbloom Enchantment outfit.
How to use the Springbloom Enchantment outfit's special ability
The special ability provided by the Springbloom Enchantment outfit can only be used on Serenity Island. To use it, walk up to a Springbloom (the large yellow/orange flowers) on the island. Making sure you have the "Awaken Springbloom" ability equipped, use the ability and click when the slider is in the green area. Doing so will make the Springbloom spout a stream of water, upon which you can jump to reach the higher areas of the island.
Keep in mind that this special ability cannot be used on the similar-looking blue flowers in the Abandoned District area, and can only be used on Springblooms in the Serenity Island region.
