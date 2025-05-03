Infinity Nikki: How to complete the new Starpetal Lamp daily tasks

Completing tasks related to the Starpetal Lamps is a new set of objectives added to the Starlit Moments daily tasks section in Infinity Nikki. Starpetal Lamps are a new kind of environmental mechanism added to the game in version 1.5. They can be found only in the new Sea of Stars region, and are interactible flower lamps that can be lit up in a certain way.

Ad

This article provides details on how to complete the new daily tasks involving the Starpetal Lamps in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Completing the new Starpetal Lamp daily tasks in Starlit Moments

As stated, Starpetal Lamps are a kind of flower located in the newly added Sea of Stars area. They react to proximity, and can be lit up when approached.

Ad

Trending

As of now, there are two tasks that involve the Starpetal Lamps in the Starlit Moments daily tasks section of Infinity Nikki. They are:

Light up a full set of Starpetal Lamps on the Dream Star Isles.

Take 0/1 photo with a lit Starpetal Lamp.

Here's how to complete both these tasks:

1) Light up a full set of Starpetal Lamps on the Dream Star Isles

Location of Starpetal Lamps in the Sea of Stars (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Starpetal Lamps can be found in the Dream Star Isles area in the Sea of Stars. To get here, first teleport to the Dream Star Isles: Main Island Warp Nexus. From here, head a short distance south till you reach the place that houses the Color Lookbook. Here you can spot Starpetal Lamps on the sides, right next to the ornate sofas.

Ad

Ad

Next, simply walk up to the Starpetal Lamps, and they will start glowing. Once you have done this, the task to light up a full set of Starpetal Lamps on the Dream Star Isles will be completed.

2) Take 0/1 photo with a lit Starpetal Lamp

Take a picture with the lit Starpetal Lamp behind Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This task is very easy, as all you have to do is take a photograph with the Starpetal Lamp that you have just lit. Stand in front of the lit Starpetal Lamp, making sure that both Nikki and the Starpetal Lamp are in the frame. Once the system detects Nikki in front of the Starpetal Lamp, go ahead and snap a photo to complete this daily task.

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.