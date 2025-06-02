All events in Elden Ring Nightreign and their offerings

Elden Ring Nightreign is packed with unpredictable content, making every run feel unique. The game constantly surprises you with randomized events across Limveld, ensuring you're always adapting. These events change the map or start raids. You can also get buffs, weapons, rare loot, and fight strong enemies.

There are 12 known events in Elden Ring Nightreign. Four of them are part of the "Shifting Earth" category, which reshapes entire regions of the map. The remaining include world raids, environmental hazards, and special boss fights. Here’s a full breakdown of each event and what they offer.

Events in Elden Ring Nightreign and what they offer

Shifting Earth Events

Map changes bring new biomes, bosses, and game-changing buffs (Image via FromSoftware)

The Crater

This event turns a region into a volcanic warzone, filled with fire-based enemies. Deep within this new terrain, you’ll face a powerful Magma Wyrm. Beating it unlocks a unique Smithing Table that can upgrade any weapon to its Legendary version.

Rotted Woods

An area of Limveld becomes blighted with Scarlet Rot, constantly wearing you down. However, red flowers across the map cleanse the rot, and reaching a marked point grants the Favor of the Rotted Woods. This power increases Max HP and gives you lifesteal on attacks after taking damage. Elite bosses also spawn in clusters here, making it a top rune farming spot.

The Mountaintop

A snowy biome appears, filled with frostbite-dealing enemies and Snow Trolls. Reaching the summit earns you the Favor of the Mountain, which halves frostbite damage and boosts damage near frostbite zones. It also grants bonus damage versus dragons. This area features the Mountaintop Ice Dragon, a brutal boss exclusive to this event.

Noklateo, the Shrouded City

This area rises from the ground, offering a vertical challenge through Spiritstreams. At the top awaits Astel. Defeating him grants you a one-time death save, letting you revive once during a boss fight without using items.

World Events and Raids

Random invasions and rare encounters test your skills and reward big (Image via FromSoftware)

Fell Omen Raid

Margit (Fell Omen) appears and hunts one player in your squad. He doesn’t use his full boss movement, but beating him grants a buff that boosts team Attack based on the number of active Sites of Grace in Limveld.

Sentient Pest Raid

Black locusts attack and steal your character levels. You must follow them to their source and defeat the Sentient Pest. Upon victory, you recover your levels and get a power that boosts rune gain based on your combo count.

Augur Raid

A glowing orb appears and pulls players into a fight with the Augur, a weaker version of Maris Night Lord. Beat it to gain a buff that makes HP flask usage restore FP as well.

Meteor Strike

A meteor randomly crashes into Limveld. Check your map for a red marker and head there to face the Fallingstar Beast. Defeating it rewards confirmed epic-tier loot.

Cataclysm

Some expeditions begin with this event, which targets locations like churches or camps. These areas get corrupted with miasma, buffing enemy health and damage. Night Raiders spawn here, and defeating them gets you upgraded versions of their weapons.

Double Bosses

After defeating a Night Boss, a second boss may appear with the message: “The Night threatens us anew.” Flask charges are restored between battles, and winning both fights gives double loot and runes.

Old Gaol

Certain Evergaols transform into Old Gaols, spawning elite field bosses instead of regular ones. These fights are tough but come with significantly better rewards, like rare materials or high-end gear.

Walking Mausoleum

One of the rarest events. A red marker appears, indicating a Walking Mausoleum is active in Limveld. Knock it down by striking its legs, and you can duplicate any weapon, even Legendary ones.

Elden Ring Nightreign keeps things exciting with its dynamic event system. Whether battling through rot-blighted forests or chasing meteors for epic loot, these moments add serious replay value.

Also Read: Elden Ring Nightreign pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

