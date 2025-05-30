How many expeditions does Elden Ring Nightreign have?

Elden Ring Nightreign features a total of eight expeditions following its official release on May 30, 2025. While you can access only one expedition after the tutorial run, you must finish that by defeating the Nightlord to unlock the subsequent ones.

Ad

Nightreign distinguishes itself from previous FromSoftware titles by integrating various genres, such as survival and roguelike, while preserving the hallmark elements of Soulslike gameplay. You engage in brief expedition runs, where you must defeat enemies, level up effectively, overcome night bosses, and ultimately confront a specific Nightlord in a battle on the third day.

Here are more details regarding all expeditions available on Elden Ring Nightreign.

Also read: Nightreign review: A brilliant evolution of The Lands Between

Ad

Trending

All Elden Ring Nightreign expeditions and their respective Nightlords

Each expedition contains a distinct Nightlord (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

While there are eight expeditions you can access in Nightreign, the game only lets you play Tricephalos at the start. It's Nightlord, meaning the final boss on day three, Gladius, needs to be defeated to unlock six more expeditions. Furthermore, you can unlock the eighth one (Night Aspect) after conquering four or more expeditions.

Ad

Also read: How many Nightlords does Nightreign have?

The following are all available expeditions and their Nightlords in Nightreign:

1) Tricephalos

Nightlord: Gladius, Beast of Night

2) Gaping Jaw

Nightlord: Adel, Baron of Night

3) Sentient Pest

Nightlord: Gnoster, Wisdom of Night

4) Augur

Nightlord: Maris, Fathom of Night

5) Equilibrious Beast

Nightlord: Libra, Creature of Night

6) Darkdrift Knight

Nightlord: Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow

7) Fissure in the Fog

Nightlord: Caligo, Miasma of Night

8) Night Aspect

Nightlord: Heolstor, the Nightlord

Ad

Notably, after you finish Tricephalos to unlock more expeditions, you are not required to undertake them sequentially. You can hop into any runs with friends or solo and try defeating the Nightlord.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign 1.0.1 Patch Notes explored

Similar to a roguelike game, each expedition in Nightreign will be slightly different because of the RNG aspects. Nevertheless, it is crucial to level up your character as fast as possible, as reaching level 12 or higher before confronting a Nightlord on the third day is recommended.

Ad

Check out more Nightreign news updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.