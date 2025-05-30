How many expeditions does Elden Ring Nightreign have?

Elden Ring Nightreign features a total of eight expeditions following its official release on May 30, 2025. While you can access only one expedition after the tutorial run, you must finish that by defeating the Nightlord to unlock the subsequent ones.
Nightreign distinguishes itself from previous FromSoftware titles by integrating various genres, such as survival and roguelike, while preserving the hallmark elements of Soulslike gameplay. You engage in brief expedition runs, where you must defeat enemies, level up effectively, overcome night bosses, and ultimately confront a specific Nightlord in a battle on the third day.
Here are more details regarding all expeditions available on Elden Ring Nightreign.
All Elden Ring Nightreign expeditions and their respective Nightlords
While there are eight expeditions you can access in Nightreign, the game only lets you play Tricephalos at the start. It's Nightlord, meaning the final boss on day three, Gladius, needs to be defeated to unlock six more expeditions. Furthermore, you can unlock the eighth one (Night Aspect) after conquering four or more expeditions.
The following are all available expeditions and their Nightlords in Nightreign:
1) Tricephalos
- Nightlord: Gladius, Beast of Night
2) Gaping Jaw
- Nightlord: Adel, Baron of Night
3) Sentient Pest
- Nightlord: Gnoster, Wisdom of Night
4) Augur
- Nightlord: Maris, Fathom of Night
5) Equilibrious Beast
- Nightlord: Libra, Creature of Night
6) Darkdrift Knight
- Nightlord: Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow
7) Fissure in the Fog
- Nightlord: Caligo, Miasma of Night
8) Night Aspect
- Nightlord: Heolstor, the Nightlord
Notably, after you finish Tricephalos to unlock more expeditions, you are not required to undertake them sequentially. You can hop into any runs with friends or solo and try defeating the Nightlord.
Similar to a roguelike game, each expedition in Nightreign will be slightly different because of the RNG aspects. Nevertheless, it is crucial to level up your character as fast as possible, as reaching level 12 or higher before confronting a Nightlord on the third day is recommended.
