How to access an Evergaol in Elden Ring Nightreign

Similar to Elden Ring, the latest FromSoftware release Elden Ring Nightreign also features Evergaols around the map, where you have to tackle bosses. However, the interactions are slightly different, and accessing them requires a specific method. After successfully unlocking them, you can defeat mini-bosses and obtain a significant amount of Runes to level up.

Here are more details regarding Evergaols in Elden Ring Nightreign and how to access them.

Accessing Evergaols in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained

Evergaol's symbol on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

As you jump into any expedition in Nightreign, you will notice various types of symbols on the map. Each signifies different landmarks, including Forts, Ruins, Sites of Grace, Churches, and many more. Notably, the circular grey symbols, similar to the Elden Ring, represent the Evergaols.

However, you cannot enter an Evergaol in Nightreign just by interacting with it as you could do in the RPG title. Here, you must find and loot a Stonesword Key during expeditions to access it. Following that, a mini-boss will pop up, allowing you to get Ruins by defeating them.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign review: A brilliant evolution of The Lands Between

Defeat the Evergaol bosses to level up fast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Furthermore, in Elden Ring, you teleport into an enclosed location upon interacting with an Evergaol. You can exit the area only after defeating the boss or dying to them.

In Nightreign, however, the boss shows up at your location. So, you can either beat it solo (or with friends) or avoid him and flee the area depending on the circumstances. Notably, defeating the Evergaol boss also spawns a Site of Grace in the middle.

Note: Each Stonesword Key unlocks one boss at a particular Evergaol. You can access a different Evergaol on the map using another key.

Also read: All achievements in Elden Ring Nightreign and how to unlock them

Where to find Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign

These chests in Limveld may contain the Stonesword Key (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

As you cannot carry anything other than the character-specific equipment to an expedition, you must explore the map in Limveld to find prominent items, including the Stonesword Keys. Notably, the keys showcase a purple hue.

The Stonesword Keys can be found inside chests, as well as in the vicinity. It's recommended to open every chest you see and interact with the "Loot Items" prompt whenever available as you explore the map.

Also read: How many Nightlords does Nightreign have?

The Stonesword Keys feature a purple hue around them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Sometimes you can find a Stonesword Key just after landing and clearing the nearby small camp. Furthermore, there are also chests in the middle of nowhere that contain the keys.

As the fundamental part of Nightreign expeditions is the RNG aspects, you cannot just look for a specific spot to find a Stonesword Key. However, playing with friends instead of solo increases the chance of getting rare items, as you can search additional places together.

