Is Elden Ring Nightreign open world?

Elden Ring Nightreign is set to release on May 30, 2025, and has been available for purchase since May 21, 2025. The title puts a new spin on the usual souls-like games by introducing a real-time three-player co-op feature. Nightreign is a standalone adventure within the world of Elden Ring, where players take control of different factions and use their specific abilities to defeat enemies in team battles.
That said, Elden Ring Nightreign is not an open-world game, as it takes place in a point of interest known as Limveld.
Limveld in Elden Ring Nightreign explored
As mentioned earlier, Elden Ring Nightreign is based in a region known as Limveld. It is home to colossal foes and is ruled by the Night Lords. The game is not open-world, and the playfield is restricted to a small area. The map has ground loot, including abilities, weapons, and talismans. This prompts players to explore more areas.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: Will there be crossplay in Elden Ring Nightreign?
Elden Ring Nightrein brings eight Nighfarers or factions that gamers can pick to battle the Nightlords. The expeditions in the game occur for three days. Teams battle a specific Nightlord boss on the final day. Players start on level one and spend time before the final confrontation becoming strong by getting equipment and resources to increase their character level.
Limveld is filled with adventures where players can pick fights with powerful enemies like colossal giants or infiltrate high-tension areas like fortresses to gain hold of high-tier loot.
Also read - Elden Ring Nightreign pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses
The layout of the map will change each time players begin an expedition. With every new journey, the availability of resources will be randomized. Gamers will have to deal with unexpected encounters like enemy ambushes or random meteor showers that are designed to take them by surprise.
Limveld will offer dynamic environments like volcanic eruptions, bubbling craters, or the appearance of dense forests. The level of difficulty will shift during the nighttime as darkness will cover the field, limiting vision, making it difficult to traverse the areas.
Players also have the option to explore the chaotic world as solo travellers, but a party of three could make it easier for them to endure their adventures in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Also read: Is Elden Ring Nightreign a DLC?
Check out our other guides on the game:
- 7 souls-like games you should play while waiting for Elden Ring Nightreign
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Xbox Game Pass? Possibilities explored
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to PS4 and Xbox One?
- Is Nightreign coming to GeForce Now? Possibilities explored
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.